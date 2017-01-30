CCAA Preseason Poll Places CSUSM Sixth in the South Division

1/27/2017 | Baseball

SAN RAMON, Calif. – The Cal State San Marcos baseball team was picked to finish sixth in the South Division in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) this season. The annual preseason poll was released by the conference office on Friday and is voted on by the league’s coaches.

The 2017 squad will be under the tutelage of first-year head coach Matt Guiliano who is the second coach in program history.

A Palomar College graduate, Guiliano served as the head coach at University of Sioux Falls for the last nine years. The Cougars return All-CCAA first team junior shortstop Tyler Place as well All-CCAA honorable mention honoree and starting pitcher Hayden Weir. Cal Poly Pomona repeats as the favorite to win the South Division while defending CCAA Champion Chico State is predicted to once again take the regular season title in 2017. Cougars open the season on Friday, Feb. 3 when they host San Diego Christian in a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m.