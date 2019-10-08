Catch Ukulele Virtuoso and Rising Star, Taimane Performing at the Center for the First Time on October 19th.

Escondido, CA. – October, 2019 – Ukulele virtuoso and rising star, Taimane will be performing for one-night only at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Saturday, October 19th at 7:30pm in the Concert Hall.

Born and raised in Hawaii of hapa Samoan descent, Taimane is renowned for both her pyrotechnics on the four-string island staple and prowess in using music and movement to paint vibrant images that elicit deep emotional response.

Taimane will feature her band, Ramiro Marziani (classical guitar), Jonathan Heraux (percussion) and Baethoven (violin, background vocals), as well as dancers, Li‘o (Polynesian dance) and Sky Fung (contemporary dance).

2019 has seen Taimane establish herself as one of the most exciting new stars in world music. She kicked off the year presenting concerts in New York at the largest performing arts gathering in the world and garnered major praise and buzz.

Taimane quickly built additional momentum at the mega SXSW Music Festival in Austin, TX where National Public Radio (NPR) hailed Taimane as one of the week’s stand-out artists.

After over a decade of passionately pursuing her art and investing in herself year after year, Taimane is poised to share her music and vision of Hawaii with the world.

Tickets for Taimane – Elemental Tour: A Visual & Musical Experience are $25-$65 and are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

Get more information about the show including his program as well as purchase tickets here: http://artcenter.org/event/taimane/

