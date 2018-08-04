Catch The Wave Before Summer Winds Down!

Vista, CA ….August means many things: school is starting and summer is coming to an end. While the weather is still warm and the kids are on vacation, now is a great time to head to The Wave!

FRIDAY NIGHT SPLASH! … August 17 from 4 pm – 8 pm

Join us for a special ticketed event. The Wave will be open extended hours from 4pm till 8pm ( Aug 17th only from 4-8pm ). Admission tickets are $9.95 per person (or a $3.00 upgrade with the same day regular park admission ticket). We will host fun games and competitions for prizes, and discount food will be available.

FINAL DAYS FOR WEEKDAY FUN… August 6 – 10 with Park hours are 10 am – 4 pm

Next week is the last week of 2018 for weekday hours. With the exception of FRIDAY NIGHT SPLASH on August 17 , The Wave will be open weekends only starting August 18 .

WEEKEND HOURS

Starting August 18 , the park will be open Saturdays and Sundays only through August 23 (with the exception of Labor Day on September 3 when the park will be open 10 am – 4 pm ). Saturday hours in August are 11 am – 5:30 pm and Sundays Noon – 5:30 pm. In September, weekend hours are Noon – 5 pm.

MILITARY, FIRE, & LAW APPRECIATION DAY

September 9