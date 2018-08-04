Catch The Wave Before Summer Winds Down!

Vista, CA ….August means many things: school is starting and summer is coming to an end. While the weather is still warm and the kids are on vacation, now is a great time to head to The Wave!
FRIDAY NIGHT SPLASH! … August 17 from 4 pm – 8 pm
Join us for a special ticketed event. The Wave will be open extended hours from 4pm till 8pm (Aug 17th only from 4-8pm). Admission tickets are $9.95 per person (or a $3.00 upgrade with the same day regular park admission ticket). We will host fun games and competitions for prizes, and discount food will be available.
FINAL DAYS FOR WEEKDAY FUN… August 6 – 10 with Park hours are 10 am – 4 pm
Next week is the last week of 2018 for weekday hours. With the exception of FRIDAY NIGHT SPLASH on August 17, The Wave will be open weekends only starting August 18.
WEEKEND HOURS
Starting August 18, the park will be open Saturdays and Sundays only through August 23 (with the exception of Labor Day on September 3 when the park will be open 10 am – 4 pm). Saturday hours in August are 11 am – 5:30 pm and Sundays Noon – 5:30 pm. In September, weekend hours areNoon – 5 pm.
MILITARY, FIRE, & LAW APPRECIATION DAY
September 9
If you are an active or retired military, fire, or law enforcement officer come enjoy the Wave for FREE on September 9th! We want to thank you and your family for all you do. Valid active duty or retired ID must be shown at the ticket booth to receive one free admission for each ID and up to 6 additional tickets may be purchased for $9.95 ea with each valid ID. (Dependent ID’s valid for discount admission only, not free admission offer.)