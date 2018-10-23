Catch Mamma Mia! & The Alley Cats Before They’re Gone
October 23, 2018
|Mamma Mia!
Matinee: Thursdays, Saturdays & Sundays 1pm
Evening: Thursdays 7pm & Saturdays 8pmYou said Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! more and you got it. We’ve added two more weekly performances of the smash hit Mamma Mia! In addition to weekends, you can now catch a live performance of this exciting musical with a matinee or evening show on Thursdays and dance through the rest of the week!
|Alley Cats
Wednesdays at 7pm
Through October 31, 2018Don’t miss your chance to see the Alley Cats and enjoy their perfect blend of ’50s and ’60s hits and hilarious comedy at Welk Resort Theatre. Their stellar four-part harmonies and cheeky antics won’t be here much longer. Make sure to catch their show before they’re gone!
|Next to Real Neil
Wednesdays at 7 pm
November 7 – 28, 2018Back by popular demand, performing tribute artist Jason Lohrke returns to Welk Resort Theatre as Neil Diamond in Next to Real Neil. Don’t miss out on reliving Neil’s early hits like never before with exciting performances of his legendary songs from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s.
|
Box Office Hours on Show Days:
Wednesday 3pm-7pm
Saturday 10am-8pm
Sunday 10am-3pm
