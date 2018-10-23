Catch Mamma Mia! & The Alley Cats Before They’re Gone

Mamma Mia!

Matinee: Thursdays, Saturdays & Sundays 1pm

Evening: Thursdays 7pm & Saturdays 8pmYou said Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! more and you got it. We’ve added two more weekly performances of the smash hit Mamma Mia! In addition to weekends, you can now catch a live performance of this exciting musical with a matinee or evening show on Thursdays and dance through the rest of the week!