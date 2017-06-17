Casting is complete for San Diego REP’s: ‘EVITA’

‘EVITA’ – The International Hit Musical opens August 3-27, 2017

Lyrics by Tim Rice – Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Directed by Sam Woodhouse – Choreography by Javier Velasco

In Association with San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts

SAN DIEGO – June 2017 – San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) has announced final casting for the first production of its 2017/18 season, “EVITA.” The international hit musical, from musical theatre stalwarts Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, will star Marisa Matthews as the infamous Argentinian first lady, Eva Perón. San Diego REP Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse helms the opening production of the theatre’s 42nd season, with choreography by San Diego Ballet Artistic Director Javier Velasco. San Diego REP presents this classic musical, in association with San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts (SDSCPA), beginning on Thursday, August 3, 2017 and playing through Sunday, August 27, 2017 with an opening night on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 7 p.m. on the Lyceum Stage Theatre at San Diego REP in Horton Plaza.

“’EVITA’ is more than a musical masterpiece. The story is amazingly relevant today – a true story about a charismatic personality with no governing experience who rides ambition, opportunity and a wave of populism to political triumph and power,” says Woodhouse.

This brand new production will star Marisa Matthews as “Eva Perón,” the eponymous first lady who took the world by storm. Matthews is currently starring as “Anna” in the all-new musical “Frozen: Live at the Hyperion” at Disney’s California Adventure. Prior to this, she’d performed extensively in starring roles around the world, including a turn as “Velma Kelly” in “Chicago” at Prima Del Teatro in San Miñato Italy.

Starring alongside Matthews will be Jeffrey Ricca (“South Pacific,” “Fiddler on the Roof” national tours) as “Ché,” the show’s narrator and resident cynic, and San Diego veteran actor Jason Maddy(“Violet,” “RED” at San Diego REP) as the populist politician and eventual President of Argentina, “Juan Perón.” Victor E. Chan (“In the Heights,” “The Who’s Tommy” at San Diego REP) as “Magaldi” and Mikaela Celeste (“Ragtime,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”) as “Mistress” round out the principal cast.

Eva Peron’s ambition and charisma made her a starlet at 22, the President’s mistress at 24, First Lady Eva at 27 and dead at 33. Saint to the working-class, reviled by the aristocracy and mistrusted by the military, she left a fascinating political legacy unique in the 20th century. Adored by her people as a champion for the poor, she became one of the most powerful women in the world. Eva’s unforgettable story is told in one of the most celebrated musicals of all time. With more than 20 major awards to its credit, “EVITA” features a Latin rock/jazz/pop score with some of the most beloved songs in musical theatre history, including “On this Night of a Thousand Stars,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall” and “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina.”

The ensemble of this hit musical features Kürt Norby, Bryan Feldman, Steven Gunderson, Hanz Enyeart, Kevin Burroughs, Michael Parrott, Max Cadillac, Daniel Woods, Isaiah Foster, Sky Frank, Christopher Lopez, Nikki Scheidt, Michelle Camaya, Dalina Canton, Maia Larom,Morgan Vance, Rose Anaya and Micah Fong.

Sam Woodhouse (Director) co-founded San Diego REP with D.W. Jacobs in 1976, and has since worked as a director, producer or actor on more than 280 productions. As an actor, he has performed on The REP stages in “The Seafarer,” in the title role of “King Lear,” “Proof,” “Hamlet,” and with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra in the title role of Stravinsky’s “L’Histoire du Soldat.” His recent directorial work with The REP includes: “Manifest Destinitis,” “Rapture, Blister, Burn,” “The Oldest Boy,” “Violet,” “Oedipus El Rey,” “Honky,” “El Henry” (with La Jolla Playhouse), “Detroit,” “Venus in Fur,” “In the Heights,” “Federal Jazz Project,” “Clybourne Park,” “The Who’s TOMMY,” “In the Next Room or the vibrator play,” “Threepenny Opera” and “Water & Power.” In 2011, he directed “American Night: The Ballad of Juan José” for the Denver Center Theatre Company. In 2003, he was awarded the Patté Shiley Award for Lifetime Achievement by KPBS and the prestigious Alonzo Award by the Downtown San Diego Partnership. In 2006, he and Jacobs were honored with the Craig Noel Award by the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle for 30 years of artistic dedication to downtown and diversity.

Previews: Thursday, August 3 – Tuesday, August 8, 2017 – Opening Night: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 – Closing Night: Sunday, August 27, 2017

Cast: Marisa Matthews as “Eva Perón” – Jeffrey Ricca as “Ché” – Jason Maddy as “Juan Perón” – Victor E. Chan as “Magaldi” – Mikaela Celeste as “Mistress”

Production Team: Sam Woodhouse, Director – Javier Velasco, Choreographer – Andrew Bearden, Music Director – Lisa LeMay, Conductor

Ticket Information … Tickets range from $44 to $72 and can be purchased in-person at the San Diego REP Box Office, by calling 619.544.1000, or online at sdrep.org. Active military, teacher and senior discounts are available. Student tickets are available for all performances for just $20 each. Prices and dates subject to change.

Location: Lyceum Space – San Diego Repertory Theatre – 79 Horton Plaza – San Diego, CA 92101-6144

About San Diego Repertory Theatre … San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) produces intimate, exotic, provocative theatre. Founded in 1976, San Diego Repertory Theatre is downtown San Diego’s resident theatre, promoting a more inclusive community through work that nourishes progressive political and social values and celebrates the multiple voices of our region. The company produces and hosts over 550 events and performances year-round on its three stages at the Lyceum Theatre. Since moving to the Lyceum, The REP has produced 45 main stage productions by Latino playwrights, and more than 40 world premieres. The company has received more than 200 awards for artistic excellence from the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle, Patté Theatre Awards, NAACP, Backstage West, Dramalogue and StageSceneLA. In 2005, the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle presented The REP with the Craig Noel Award “For 30 Years of Artistic Dedication to Downtown and Diversity.” San Diego Repertory Theatre feeds the curious soul. To learn more about San Diego Repertory Theatre, to purchase tickets, or make a donation, visit www.sdrep.org.