Casita Receives $18,500 In School Supplies Donated By OOLY

Ray Huard …. Art teacher Jane Silva was in tears watching box after box of colored pencils, markers, crayons, paint and other supplies being brought into her classroom.

“Oh my God, oh my God,” Silva said. “I just want to open everything.”

The donation included a packet of school supplies for each of Casita’s 588 students and $7,500, which Casita’s teachers can spend in a school supply shopping spree through Adopt A Classroom (adoptaclassroom.com), a Minnesota-based company which raises money to support classroom teachers throughout the country.

Classroom teachers on average spend $600 of their own money buying supplies for their students – everything from pencils and paper to coloring books and storage boxes, said Adopt A School Program Manager Melissa Hruza.

OOLY wanted to help Casita teachers so they wouldn’t have to dig so deeply into their pockets, said company President and Chief Executive Officer Carol Pankiw-Tyner.

Silva, who also teaches coding and computer science, said she spent $1,000 of her money this year buying supplies for her students.

“Sometimes they’ll run out of a particular supply and I’ll furnish it,” Silva said.

Parents also chip in, Silva said, but she said “It’s pretty common knowledge that teachers are spending their own money.”

First grade teacher Brooke Villalpando, who is in her first year at Casita, said she dipped into her own pockets to get her classroom set up the way she wanted it.

“You want to make it the best you can for the kids,” Villalpando said. “You buy pens and markers, and all of a sudden, things add up.”

The day that OOLY’s donation was announced at Casita, Villalpando’s students were drawing on paper plates she bought for their study of fractions, dividing the plates into segments.

The OOLY shopping spree “will help with a lot of those little things you don’t think you’ll have to buy, but you end up needing,” Villalpando said.

Previously, OOLY has donated to a variety of charitable organizations each year. But starting with Casita, the company will focus on making large donations by adopting schools like Casita, Pankiw-Tyner said, adding that the company would adopt several schools each year.

“I t

hought it would be better to put all our eggs in one basket,” Pankiw-Tyner said. “It just made sense to focus our efforts.”

Casita was picked as the first school to be adopted by OOLY because it’s local and has a connection to the company, said David Moses, OOLY vice president of sales and marketing.

“We thought that the first one should be local because we’re a local company,” Moses said.

The connection to Casita is that OOLY Product Development Director Maureen Blanco’s daughter, Mischa, is a Casita student.

“It just seemed like a perfect fit,” Pankiw-Tyner said.

Casita Principal Laura Smith said that never before in her memory has Casita received such a large donation.

‘It was a huge surprise,” Smith said.

If Smith and Casita teachers were delighted, some of the students in Silva’s art class were equally excited as they dove into the new supplies.

“I was so surprised we got that much,” said fifth-grader Kayla McKeen. “What I like about art is the painting, because I get messy. Sometimes I paint myself.”