Casino Royale to Benefit Just in Time for Foster Youth

Proceeds to Benefit Services for Transition Age Foster Youth

San Diego, CA – The San Diego County Public Defender’s Community Outreach Committee will host Casino Royale on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. at the San Diego Museum of Natural History in Balboa Park. Proceeds will benefit Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT), a nonprofit organization that engages a caring community to help transition age foster youth achieve self-sufficiency and well-being.

The James Bond-themed casino night will feature table games, dancing, live music, a hosted bar, appetizers and more. The event dress code will be formal, and guests are encouraged to wear their best “James Bond-chic” attire. The entertaining evening will benefit JIT services that help end the foster care to prison pipeline, including career guidance, helping youth move into and furnish their first home, providing school supplies for higher education and much more.

“San Diego Public Defender’s Office is ecstatic to announce our partnership with Just in Time for this year’s Casino Night!” said Grant Porter, Vice President of the Outreach Committee. “We’re delighted to be working with an organization dedicated to helping foster youth during their most vulnerable times. Through our partnership, we hope to end the cycle of incarceration that impacts a disproportionate number of foster youth.”

Ticket prices for the event include individual early-bird tickets priced at $100 until August 30, 2019, and individual regular tickets priced at $120 from August 31 through September 10, 2019. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available from $200 to $10,000.

Thunderball Sponsors for the event include Ellen and Bob Svatos, Scram of CA and Casey, Gerry, Schenk, Grancavilla, Blatt & Penfield, LLP.

To learn more about Casino Royale, reserve tickets or see sponsorship and underwriting opportunities, please visit https://www.jitfosteryouth.org/casino-royale/.

###

About Just in Time for Foster Youth…. Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT) is a nonprofit that serves young people (ages 18-26) who have exited the foster care system and have no safety net or a family to assist them with their transition to adulthood. JIT provides a community of support to help these young adults stay on the path to self-sufficiency. Serving more than 750 youth annually, JIT is focused on stable housing, essential education, meaningful employment, financial security, reliable transportation, positive connections, confidence and well-being. For more information, visit www.jitfosteryouth.org.