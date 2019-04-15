Loading...
Casino Night In Rio – Carnival

By   /  April 15, 2019  /  No Comments

Casine Night in Rio – Carnival! On Friday, May 10th an evening of entertainment awaits you at St. Thomas More, 1450 South Melrose Drive, Oceanside.  Beginning with Happy Hour at 6:00 and ending at 9:30, the event will feature Hors d’oeuvres, raffles, live and silent auctions and gaming with $200 in free money and free lessons. Prizes include trips and passes to major events.  Cost is $50 per person.  To register go to www.stmoside.org/Casino-Night or contact Chris Smith at 760-758-4100 x120 or chriss@stmoside.org.  Come join us for an evening of fun and camaraderie!

Reserve Friday, May 10, 6:00-9:30 pm for this exciting event and watch for details! Parish Center Upper Level  $50/person

$200 Free Money
for Each Player
Free lessons!
Prizes:
Laughlin Nevada Vacation for two!
Del Mar Horse Races Passes for two!
Games provided by Casino Del Sol Entertainment
Early Birds Signed Up and Paid by April 10 have a chance to win a beautiful Smart TV in the Early Bird Drawing!

