Casino Night In Rio – Carnival

Casine Night in Rio – Carnival! On Friday, May 10th an evening of entertainment awaits you at St. Thomas More, 1450 South Melrose Drive, Oceanside. Beginning with Happy Hour at 6:00 and ending at 9:30, the event will feature Hors d’oeuvres, raffles, live and silent auctions and gaming with $200 in free money and free lessons. Prizes include trips and passes to major events. Cost is $50 per person. To register go to www.stmoside.org/Casino-Night or contact Chris Smith at 760-758-4100 x120 or chriss@stmoside.org. Come join us for an evening of fun and camaraderie!

Reserve Friday, May 10, 6:00-9:30 pm for this exciting event and watch for details! Parish Center Upper Level $50/person

$200 Free Money

for Each Player

Free lessons!

Prizes:

Laughlin Nevada Vacation for two!

Del Mar Horse Races Passes for two!

Games provided by Casino Del Sol Entertainment

Early Birds Signed Up and Paid by April 10 have a chance to win a beautiful Smart TV in the Early Bird Drawing!