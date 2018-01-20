Cars Are Plenty Along East Vista Way

Alex Hughes – January 2018 … Take a regular day on East Vista Way and what do you get? Weekdays, traffic is backed up from Gopher Canyon in the morning with people trying to turn left. Once, you past that then it is usually smooth sailing while sometimes it backs up at Osborne. This sometimes repeats in the afternoons on my commute in the bus. I take notice of the passengers in the cars waiting in the long line just to get to work. I wonder if they get there on time?

I also question their state of mind. I have heard about instances where drivers start to feel their blood boil in what they call road rage. It does not happen on the bus for me anyways. I feel concerned though when I try to go home on a weekday and see a long line of cars on Hutchinson Street trying to enter East Vista Way.

This happens in the evening commute, and it is the most amazing sight I have seen where the headlights blind the roadways and the exhaust just collects in the air. The amount of cars is astounding as well as the noise of the rumbling engines. I have to wait in order to cross the street as a wall of metal blocks me from getting to the other side. On top of that, dogs bark at me constantly from behind the fence. This is the toughest part of getting home especially if you don’t have a car.

A pedestrian, and I have seen a handful along East Vista Way don’t have a lot of walking space because of the rural nature of the road. There is not a lot of options for them with no real sidewalks provided and no streetlights to reveal themselves to the drivers. A lot of times, it is a ditch and the road that the pedestrian has to choose from. I have spent many nights walking home on the side of the road while cars speed past me and the headlights wash over me. I literally feel the wind rush through my entire body as I trek on. 50 miles per hour is the limit around here, and I feel that some people like to take advantage of that.

They are already known for their accidents and deaths especially along Gopher Canyon. As I said, crossing the street as a pedestrian is a challenge! You either have to walk on the embankment or run across the street when there is actually a stop in traffic. Being careful because the cars come faster than they look.

Being a pedestrian, I feel that there could be more done to make it safer for me to get home in one piece. That would be beneficial to both me and the drivers.