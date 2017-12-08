Caroling At The Museum

The Vista Historical Society will host Carol Graham, well-known Vista pianist and organist, along with her students leading carols for the entire family at the museum playing our 1898 Steinway Parlor Grand piano. Other instruments will be joining in the fun. The festivities will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday December 23. Refreshments will be served. Everyone is invited. Make plans to spend a joyful afternoon at the museum. So we will know how many will be with us, reservations are necessary. If you wish to attend please call 760-630-0444 by Monday December 18th.

Further information is available by calling the museum office at (760) 630-0444. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The museum is open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and the first and second Saturday of each month.