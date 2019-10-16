Carol van Tienen (Carla) Obituary

Carol van Tienen (Carla) our beloved mother, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Oceanside, CA. on September 19, 2019.

She was born 12/24/1930 on the tropical island of Indonesia. She enjoyed bicycling, swimming in the warm tropical weather during her youth. In her early teens, during WWII, she survived 4 years in a prison camp. After the war and hoping for a better life for her husband, Frederick and three children, John, Loretta and Perry moved to Holland.

Due to the cold climate, she then migrated with her family from the Netherlands to Dayton Ohio US., where her 4th child was born. With a continued desire to give the family better opportunities, the family journeyed west to California, their final destination.

Our mother was smart, strong and worked hard for many years at Hughes Aircraft while raising four children the best she and our father could do.

She made memories and travelled to favorite places such as Australia, Spain, Greece, Holland, Florida and many trips to all the islands of Hawaii.

She enjoyed her life to the fullest through simple pleasures, swimming in the ocean, coffee while watching the Hawaiian sunrise, nearby drives to Doggie Beach, lunch at the beach to watch all the ocean activities, spending time with family, talk with dear friends, and visit with favorite neighbors at Leisure World.

We are forever grateful to our parents for all of their sacrifices. Their sacrifices gave us opportunities they never had. Both of our parents will forever be in our hearts.

She is survived by her four children, John, Loretta, Perry, and Lisa, their spouses, seven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service was held on October 12, 2019. Respectfully delivered into the sea at Newport Beach, California.