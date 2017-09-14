Elite Entertainment Presents

CAROL BURNETT

AN EVENING OF LAUGHTER AND REFLECTION WHERE THE AUDIENCE ASKS QUESTIONS

Tickets on sale to public September 15, 10 am

Everyone’s favorite comedian Carol Burnett, will be taking the stage at Copley Symphony Hall for a one-night-only evening of laughter and reflection.

The award-winning actress and best-selling author is widely recognized her work on stage and screen, most notably The Carol Burnett Show. Named in 2007 by TIME magazine as one of “100 Best Television Shows of All Time,” The Carol Burnett Show ran for 11 years, averaged 30 million viewers per week, and received 25 Emmy Awards, making it one of the most honored shows in television history. But it is Ms. Burnett’s artistic brilliance, her respect and appreciation of her fans, and her graciousness, integrity, warmth, and humor on and off screen that have made her one of the most beloved performers in entertainment and one of the most admired women in America.

During “An Evening of Laughter and Reflection,” Burnett will take questions from the audience and show video clips in a format that harkens back to the legendary openings of The Carol Burnett Show where her studio audience had an unfiltered opportunity to engage Carol with questions and receive spontaneous answers. “I love the spontaneity of these evenings,” said Carol. “I never know what anyone is going to ask, or say, or do, so it keeps me on my toes!”

As a highly acclaimed actress, Ms. Burnett has been honored with Emmys, Golden Globes, People’s Choice Awards, the Horatio Alger Award, an Ace Award, and the Peabody. A Kennedy Center Honoree, she has also been honored with the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for Humor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Carol Burnett was honored with the 2015 SAG Life Achievement Award on January 30, 2016 and her new book ” In Such Good Company” was released on September 13th.