Carlsbad’s State of the City Luncheon

Carlsbad’s Mayor Matt Hall to Deliver “State of the City” Address August 18

CARLSBAD, CA – The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Carlsbad, will be hosting the 2017 State of the City Luncheon on Friday, August 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa.

“We’re entering an era of major political changes. Carlsbad’s next election will look very different with the upcoming change to district elections,” said Ted Owen, President and CEO of the Carlsbad Chamber. “Carlsbad residents appreciate the city’s quality of life and are eager to hear about the projects and developments that are moving the City forward.”

The focus of this year’s luncheon is to provide an update on current issues and city priorities. During the event, attendees will watch a video featuring local residents, business owners, and city employees sharing their thoughts on how Carlsbad has changed and what they see for Carlsbad’s future.

The video will recap major projects and initiatives of the past year and will include a look at growth and development, an update on projects in the Village and Barrio, the city’s new Climate Action Plan, new park projects, the local economy, and the upcoming change to district elections.

The Chamber’s chairman-elect and NRG’s director of asset management, Ahmed Haque, will also highlight the Chamber’s major objectives.

The luncheon is presented by NRG, Inc. Other event sponsors include: Grand Pacific Resorts, Inc., San Diego Gas & Electric, Scripps Health, Tri-City Medical Center, and Wells Fargo.