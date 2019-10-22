The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 45 Years of theCarlsbad Village Street Faire. The Largest One-Day Street Fair in the Nation Returns this Fall on Nov. 3

Carlsbad, CA — It’s been 45 years since North County’s premier street fair – the Carlsbad Village Street Faire – started. The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Kennedy & Associates will hold the fall version of the Carlsbad Village Street Faire on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in downtown Carlsbad, also known as Carlsbad Village. The Faire will stretch east to west from Carlsbad Boulevard to Jefferson Street and north to south from Beech Avenue to Carlsbad Village Drive.

“This is a great historical and well known street faire in San Diego County and beyond”, said Rick Bauer, representative for Kennedy & Associates. “I would expect again, as usual, large crowds enjoying the event, a full capacity of vendors and a great time for all due to the effort of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce.”

The Carlsbad Village Faire features more than 800 vendors selling a variety of unique goods including art, antiques, clothing, items from around the world and much more! The Faire will also feature rides for kids, an international food center, live music and an old-fashioned pancake breakfast. This exciting event draws in visitors from all over Southern California and even other states.

President and CEO of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, Bret Schanzenbach, says this celebratory edition of the Faire will bring a new entertainment component to it: “In honor of the 45th Anniversary of the Carlsbad Village Street Faire, we will be able to showcase our community. We expect to have everything from singing, dancing, karate and much more. It will be a fun addition to our event,” says Schanzenbach as he prepares for his second Carlsbad Village Street Faire since he assumed the reins of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce back in January.

During the event, the Kiwanis Club of Carlsbad will continue its more than 25-year tradition by hosting a pancake breakfast at the Carlsbad railroad depot. The meal, which includes pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice, will be served between 7:00 a.m. and 12 p.m.

To make parking more convenient, complimentary shuttles will run to and from the Faire. Shuttles will pick up and drop off visitors at the Poinsettia Coaster Station and at the west corner of Sears at The Shoppes at Carlsbad. Additional handicapped parking is available at the Carlsbad Visitor Center (the old train depot) located at 400 Carlsbad Village Drive, as well as at the Village Faire Shopping Center located at 300 Carlsbad Village Drive. Please note that handicapped spaces are limited.

Sponsors for this year’s Carlsbad Village Street Faire include BMW, Health Net, Scripps, The San Diego Union Tribune and Tri-City Medical Center.

For more information about the Carlsbad Village Faire, please contact the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce by visiting www.carlsbad.org or calling (760) 931-8400.

About the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce…”Speaking for Business, Listening to the Community,” the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce is proud to be the voice for North County businesses. With more than 1,200 members, the Carlsbad Chamber is the second largest chamber in the county and the 10th largest in the state. For further information about the chamber, please contact (760) 931-8400, or visit the website at www.carlsbad.org.