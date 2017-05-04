Carlsbad Village Faire Sunday

Carlsbad Village Street Fair Set for Sunday, May 7, 2017

Family Friendly event fills the streets of Carlsbad with more than 800 vendors, foods and fun in the sun

Carlsbad, CA — The Carlsbad Village Faire – the largest one-day street fair in the nation – will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in the village of Carlsbad. The fair stretches 14 blocks, Grand Avenue from Carlsbad Boulevard to Jefferson Street. All of the cross streets in between will be closed for the event.

The streets will come alive with the sights and scents of the fair as 800 vendors set up unique booths and fairgoers search for handmade gifts, try mouthwatering food and have fun in the sun.

“The Carlsbad Village Faire is a celebration of Southern California and Carlsbad culture. It’s little wonder Carlsbad took the top spot in Men’s Journal’s list of Best Places to Live in 2016,” said Ted Owen, President and CEO of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce. “We are privileged to host this amazing community event that showcases over 200 local businesses and gives fairgoers a day to enjoy quality time with loved ones, relax, enjoy live music and create cherished memories.”

The fair hosts over 100,000 visitors annually, and showcases unique vendor booths offering handcrafted art, gifts, antiques, jewelry, unique clothing, home décor, plants and more. The international food court will feature more than 50 booths serving everything from Thai to Hawaiian cuisine. The children’s area will entertain youngsters with games, a super slide, a bounce house, a rock climbing wall and face painting.

The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce hosts the fair every May and November. Now in its 44th year, the free event has grown so popular that it continually attracts people from all over Southern California and across the nation.

The Kiwanis Club of Carlsbad will continue its more than 25-year tradition of hosting a pancake breakfast at the Carlsbad railroad depot. The meal, which includes pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice, will be served between 7:00 a.m. and noon.

To make parking more convenient, complimentary shuttles will run to and from the fair. Shuttles will pick up and drop off passengers at the Poinsettia Coaster Station and the west corner of Sears at The Shoppes at Carlsbad.

For more information about the Carlsbad Village Faire, please visit www.carlsbad.org or contact the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce at (760) 931-8400.

About the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce: … “Speaking for Business, Listening to the Community,” the Carlsbad Chamber of

Commerce is proud to be the voice for North County businesses. With more than 1,200 members, the Carlsbad Chamber is the second largest chamber in the county and the 10th largest in the state. For more information about the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.carlsbad.org.