Carlsbad Village Faire on May 5﻿

Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce to Hold the Springtime

This Popular Event Held Twice a Year Has Become the Largest One-Day Street Fair in the Nation

Carlsbad, CA — North County’s premier street fair is returning to Carlsbad this spring. The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce will hold the Carlsbad Village Faire on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in downtown Carlsbad. The Faire will stretch east to west from Carlsbad Boulevard to Jefferson Street and north to south from Beech Avenue to Carlsbad Village Drive, with all streets closed for pedestrian use only.

Since 1974, the Carlsbad Village Faire features more than 750 vendors selling a variety of unique goods including art, antiques, clothing, items from around the world and much more! The Faire will also feature rides for kids, an international food center, live music and an old-fashioned pancake breakfast. This exciting event draws in visitors from all over Southern California and even other states.

“The Carlsbad Village Faire is a great celebration of Southern California culture and our community,” said Bret Schanzenbach, President and CEO of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce. “We are excited to host this wonderful community event that showcases local businesses and gives fairgoers a day to enjoy quality time with loved ones, relax, listen to live music and create cherished memories.”

During the event, the Kiwanis Club of Carlsbad will continue its more than 25-year tradition by hosting a pancake breakfast at the Carlsbad railroad depot. The meal, which includes pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice, will be served between 7:00 a.m. and noon.

To make parking more convenient, complimentary shuttles will run to and from the Faire. Shuttles will pick up and drop off visitors at the Poinsettia Coaster Station and at the west corner of Sears at The Shoppes at Carlsbad. Additional handicapped parking is available at the Carlsbad Visitor Center (the old train depot) located at 400 Carlsbad Village Dr, as well as at the Village Faire Shopping Center located at 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. Handicapped spaces are limited.

For more information about the Carlsbad Village Faire, please contact the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce by visiting www.carlsbad.org or calling (760) 931-8400.

About the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce… “Speaking for Business, Listening to the Community,” the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce is proud to be the voice for North County businesses. With more than 1,200 members, the Carlsbad Chamber is the second largest chamber in the county and the 10th largest in the state. For further information about the chamber, please contact (760) 931-8400, or visit the website at www.carlsbad.org.

