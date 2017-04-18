Carlsbad Village Association – Spring Shop Hop

Spring Shop Hop on Start Date: April 22, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. to 7 pm

The Carlsbad Village Association (CVA) will celebrate its Spring Season with the Spring Shop Hop on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will take place in downtown Carlsbad Village with check-in at the fountain located on the corner of Grand Avenue and State Street. The first 100 people to check in will receive complimentary swag bags.

The event will feature merchant hospitality, food sampling, live music and giveaways. Participants will have a chance to win one of two free nights at the Carlsbad Inn, a $100 gift card from Visit Carlsbad and a Jayden Presleigh Spa Package. A list of participating vendors and giveaway details is available online at www.carlsbad-village.com.

Website: www.carlsbad-villagecom

Christine Davis – info@carlsbad-village.com – Phone: 760.644.2121