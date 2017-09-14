Carlsbad Village Association Presents Taste of Carlsbad Village

Featuring more than 25 local restaurants and 10 sip stops

Carlsbad, CA—The Carlsbad Village Association (CVA) presents a night of food, fun and friends at the Taste of Carlsbad Village sponsored by Mission Federal Credit Union on October 12, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Carlsbad Village. The event will feature more than 25 local restaurants with either sweet or savory signature dishes, and 10 sip stops serving local craft beer and wines. Non-alcoholic options such as Kombucha, cold-brewed coffee and more will also be available.

Starting at 5:00 p.m., attendees can stroll through downtown Carlsbad Village with their passport ticket in hand and sample signature dishes from each of the participating eateries including Campfire, The Compass, Vigilucci’s Cucina Italiana, Gregorio’s, Caldo Pomodoro, Bluewater Grill, Oak + Elixir, Coyote Bar & Grill, Señor Grubby’s, C’est La Vie Bakery, Swirlicious Yogurt, The Goods, Gaia Gelato, Al’s Cafe In the Village and many more.

Tickets can be purchased, in advance, online at www.carlsbad-village.com or by contacting Christine Davis at (760) 644-2121. Tickets will be available the night of the event at the CVA office at the Carlsbad Visitor Center located at 400 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA. Early-bird ticket registration is $30 for a food only ticket or $40 for a food and drink ticket. Day-of ticket registration is $35 for a food only ticket or $45 for a food and drink ticket. Tickets might sell out, so advance registration is highly recommended. Must be 21 or older to purchase a food and drink ticket. Tickets are available for pick-up at the CVA office the week prior to the event.

ABOUT THE CARLSBAD VILLAGE ASSOCIATION: The Carlsbad Village Association (CVA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization whose core purpose is to lead the continual improvement of Carlsbad Village, making it the premier gathering place in North County San Diego.