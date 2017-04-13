Carlsbad Village Association Presents Spring Shop Hop

To take place on Saturday, April 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Carlsbad, CA — The Carlsbad Village Association (CVA) will celebrate its Spring Season with the Spring Shop Hop on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will take place in downtown Carlsbad Village with check-in at the fountain located on the corner of Grand Avenue and State Street. The first 100 people to check in will receive complimentary swag bags.

The event will feature merchant hospitality, food sampling, live music and giveaways. Participants will have a chance to win one of two free nights at the Carlsbad Inn, a $100 gift card from Visit Carlsbad and a Jayden Presleigh Spa Package. A list of participating vendors and giveaway details is available online at www.carlsbad-village.com.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to congregate in beautiful downtown Carlsbad Village to celebrate our city and enjoy an afternoon and early evening of entertainment,” said Christine Davis, Program Manager for Carlsbad Village Association.

ABOUT THE CARLSBAD VILLAGE ASSOCIATION …. The Carlsbad Village Association (CVA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization whose core purpose is to lead the continual improvement of Carlsbad Village, making it the premier gathering place in North County San Diego.

