 Carlsbad Village Association Presents Flicks at the Fountain

Carlsbad, CA — The Carlsbad Village Association (CVA) will host its annual Flicks at the Fountain, a weekly series of family-fun films at Carlsbad Village’s prominent fountain at the corner of State Street and Grand Avenue. The free movies make their big screen debut on July 5, 2018 at dusk, or around 8:00 p.m., and continue each Thursday evening until August 9, 2018. Seating begins at 6:00 p.m.

The movies scheduled to play this year are:

July 5 – The Greatest Showman

– The Greatest Showman July 12 – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

– Ferris Bueller’s Day Off July 19 – Coco

– Coco July 26 – The Neverending Story

– The Neverending Story August 2 – The Lion King

– The Lion King August 9 – Wonder Woman

Families are welcome to bring their low-backed chairs and blankets and enjoy free family entertainment under the stars. Those looking to enjoy dinner ‘al fresco’ can bring a picnic or purchase to-go meals from one of the many local eateries.

The Title Sponsor for Flicks at the Fountain is Seacoast Exclusive Properties and Movie Sponsors include Dancin’ Soul Boutique, the UPS Store of Carlsbad Village, Paradise Pizza, Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream, Viz Art Ink Gallery and Beach City Smoothies.

All movies are rated G or PG (except for Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, which is PG-13). Parents are still advised to research each movie to determine if it is appropriate for their children to watch. For more information, please visit http://www.carlsbad-village.com/events/flicks-at-the-fountain .

ABOUT THE CARLSBAD VILLAGE ASSOCIATION … The Carlsbad Village Association (CVA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization whose core purpose is to lead the continual improvement of Carlsbad Village, making it the premier gathering place in North County San Diego.