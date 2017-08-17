Carlsbad Village Association Presents Crafter’s Showcase

Crafter’s Showcase Features More Than 50 Artisans and Crafters

Carlsbad, CA—The Carlsbad Village Association (CVA) is pleased to present Crafter’s Showcase, featuring hand-crafted items and upcycled design. The Showcase will take place on Sunday, September 10, 2017, located at 2938 Roosevelt Street, the North public parking lot in Downtown Carlsbad Village, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees will experience craftsmanship at its very best with more than 50 of the finest artisans and crafters displaying handcrafted clothing, linens, jewelry, home décor, succulents, soaps, woodworking, beading and more. The event will also feature live music, demos, foods and giveaways.

Crafters who are interested in participating should contact Patricia Keller at Kennedy Faires by phone at (760) 945-3758, by email at keller@kennedyfaires.com or online at www.kennedyfaires.com. For more information and updates about Carlsbad Village and the CVA’s events, please visit www.carlsbad-village.com.