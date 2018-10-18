Carlsbad Village Association -Halloween in the Village

The Carlsbad Village Association will host an afternoon of free, family fun for goblins, ghouls, superheroes and princesses of all ages at Halloween in the Village! The event will be held on Saturday, October 27, 2018, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., in downtown Carlsbad, and takes place in the parking lot behind the iconic fountain at the corner of Grand Avenue and State Street.

This event will feature a variety of activities, including exciting games by the Boys and Girls Club of Carlsbad Village, arts and crafts, a doggie costume contest, safe trick-or-treating at participating businesses, pumpkin bowling, face painting and more. The first 500 participants will also get a free trick-or-treat bag for their goodies.

Parking can be found on surface streets and at convenient public lots located on Roosevelt Street, as well as on State Street located just south of Carlsbad Village Drive. To learn more, please visit https://www.carlsbad-village.com/events/halloween-in-the-village .

Details:

When: Saturday, October 27, 2018, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Carlsbad, Grand Avenue and State Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Price: Free

Organization: Carlsbad Village Association

Contact: Christine Davis, info@carlsbad-village.com , (760) 644-2121