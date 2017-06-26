The Carlsbad Triathlon And Lifestyle & Fitness Festival

Lifestyle & Fitness Festival Saturday, July 8, 2017, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Pine Avenue Park 3333 Harding Street

This festival is geared toward individual and family healthy lifestyles. The day includes a Family Fitness Fun Zone* and vendors with products, information, samples and demonstrations on healthy lifestyles.

The festival is also the location of the athlete packet pick-up for the 36th annual Carlsbad Triathlon. Special talks and demonstration geared toward the first time triathlete and specifics on the Carlsbad Triathlon race course will be held throughout the day. Triathlete themed vendors will be onsite with products and gear to help you run a more successful race.

*There is a $6 activity wristband charge for unlimited access to the games and activities.

Sunday, July 9 -7:30 a.m Tamarack State Beach

Register for the 2017 race today!

The Carlsbad Triathlon course begins at Tamarack Surf Beach, and follows the coastline of Carlsbad, past scenic beaches, lagoons and a wildlife preserve. This sprint triathlon boasts a 1k ocean swim, a 25k rolling bike course and a 5k smooth run for the finish.

This race is for everybody: from first-timers to the elites, and their friends and family! The race is done in heats with the first start time of 7:30 a.m. and begins with an open-water ocean swim, which is well-marked with buoys. The swim is followed by a bike course, and the race finishes with a run along the beautiful Pacific Ocean coastline. The roads are wide and completely closed to traffic. The course is mostly flat with a couple of rolling areas.