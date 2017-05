You heard it here first! TGIF Concerts in the Park is back and the 2017 lineup will make this summer one to remember. Concerts are free on Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. , with venue open to the public at 4 p.m. Make sure to check the dates, as the park order is a little different this year.

Stagecoach Community Park

Poinsettia Community Park

Calavera Hills Community Park

July 28 : Spazmatics – 80s Cover Band

: Spazmatics – 80s Cover Band August 4 : High Tide Society – 70s Retro Hits

Alga Norte Community Park

August 11 : The Mighty Untouchables – Party Cover Band

: The Mighty Untouchables – Party Cover Band August 18 : JazzKatz Orchestra with Whitney Shay – Big Band/Swing