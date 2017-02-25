Carlsbad – Swim, Run, Draw, Play: Camp Registration Starts

|Spring Break Camps
Keep your children active and engaged over spring break. Spring break camps run April 3 -7. This year the city is offering soccer, basketball, skate, smash lab and cooking camps. Online registration begins Feb. 22.
Summer Camps
Sports and Fitness Camps
Kids ages 3 to 13 can build on fundamentals, improve technique and master skills while developing a love of sports and fitness. Participants will have fun, keep fit and make new friends in one of the city’s many sports and fitness camps including soccer, laser tag, basketball, rugby, golf, tennis, dodgeball, skate, archery and gymnastics.
Does your child like to experiment in the kitchen, build forts, navigate in the wilderness, play with LEGOS or build rockets? If so, check out the city’s latest and greatest science camps for ages 4 to 12, including Wonders of Science, smash lab, pre-engineering, reptiles, archaeology, and specialty camps like cooking, Star Wars, survivalist, sewing, spa-tastic and much more!
Creative and Performing Arts Camps
Let your children express themselves this summer in one of the city’s art camps. Explore a variety of creative arts camps and performing arts camps where kids from ages 3 to 16, can draw, paint, sculpt, make jewelry, dance, write a script and even create their own comic book story!
Spend the day at the pool in an aquatics camp like aquatic sports or junior lifeguarding camp. Campers ages 7 to 14 will participate in a variety of aquatic sports and games, organized swim lessons and dry land activities. Junior lifeguards will also have group lectures on aquatics safety. Campers will be introduced to water sports and have the opportunity to play on giant inflatables.
Traditional Day Camps
Traditional day camps will encourage new friendships, help kids stay active and provide opportunities to gain new experiences under the care of recreation staff. Pee Wee camp is a half day camp, perfect for first time campers, ages 3 to 5. Kidz Camp provides a full day of summer fun including field trips for children ages 5 to 11. Explorer camp, similar to Kidz camp but for ages 10 to 13, allows campers to decide for themselves which activities they would like to participate in. Each camp includes arts and crafts, sports, team building activities and more. There is even a counselor in training camp for 13 to 15 year olds who wish to build leadership skills. These camps sell out quickly each year so book early!