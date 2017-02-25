Carlsbad – Swim, Run, Draw, Play: Camp Registration Starts

Summer Camps Sports and Fitness Camps

Kids ages 3 to 13 can build on fundamentals, improve technique and master skills while developing a love of sports and fitness. Participants will have fun, keep fit and make new friends in one of the city’s many sports and fitness camps including soccer, laser tag, basketball, rugby, golf, tennis, dodgeball, skate, archery and gymnastics.

Science and Specialty Camps

Does your child like to experiment in the kitchen, build forts, navigate in the wilderness, play with LEGOS or build rockets? If so, check out the city’s latest and greatest science camps for ages 4 to 12, including Wonders of Science, smash lab, pre-engineering, reptiles, archaeology, and specialty camps like cooking, Star Wars, survivalist, sewing, spa-tastic and much more!

Creative and Performing Arts Camps

Let your children express themselves this summer in one of the city’s art camps. Explore a variety of creative arts camps and performing arts camps where kids from ages 3 to 16, can draw, paint, sculpt, make jewelry, dance, write a script and even create their own comic book story!





Spend the day at the pool in an aquatics camp like aquatic sports or junior lifeguarding camp. Campers ages 7 to 14 will participate in a variety of aquatic sports and games, organized swim lessons and dry land activities. Junior lifeguards will also have group lectures on aquatics safety. Campers will be introduced to water sports and have the opportunity to play on giant inflatables.

Traditional Day Camps



