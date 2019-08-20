Carlsbad State of the City

State of the City Event, 8/26

Carlsbad residents are invited to a free showing of the 2019 State of the City video presentation, highlighting key projects and initiatives, city priorities and future planning. Immediately following the video presentation, there will be an opportunity to talk with City Council members and staff and ask questions about city topics, current and future projects.

Back to School Safety

It is back to school time again for Carlsbad’s children and the City of Carlsbad Police Department would like to partner with parents on back to school safety. Here are some safety tips:

Model safe driving habits for your children

Remember the basic safety rules

Talk with children about the importance of traffic safety

Library Displays Free Style Weaver Art

Opportunities exist for local visual artists to have their work displayed in the Carlsbad City Library. The latest display at Dove Library features the works of fiber artist, Alex Nichols. Nichols, a 25-year-old San Diego resident, is an artist on the Autism spectrum who expresses himself through weaving. “I like to create unexpected, outside-the-box art,” says Nichols. Read more

Leo Carrillo Film Festival Begins 8/23

Enjoy nostalgic entertainment under the stars at the 15th annual Leo Carrillo Ranch Film Festival. See rare historic films from the Golden Age of Hollywood featuring Leo Carrillo and others, at the star’s legendary ranch. The Leo Carrillo Historic Park, located at 6200 Flying LC Lane and once owned by actor and conservationist Leo Carrillo, features handcrafted adobe buildings, antique windmills, a reflecting pool and many other beautiful historic structures, and is the perfect backdrop for this free outdoor film festival. Read more

Call to Artists: Art Exhibit Opportunities

The City of Carlsbad’s Library & Cultural Arts Department is seeking artists to exhibit their works next year at Carlsbad city libraries. The call is open to all artists.“We display works of artists in our libraries to capture their vision and share their talents,” said Curator of Exhibitions Karen McGuire.

Carlsbad Beach Safety

Southern California beaches can be a source of summer fun, relaxation and exercise, and beachgoers should always be aware of their natural surroundings to make sure they are safe. The seven miles of Carlsbad beaches are patrolled during the summer by State of California or City of Carlsbad lifeguards, who watch out for beachgoers safety both in and out of the water. Read more