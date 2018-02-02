Carlsbad Senior Center News

AARP Tax Assistance

Tuesdays & Thursdays

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AARP tax volunteers will be here to assist adults 50+ with their 2017 tax returns. They will be available by appointment beginning Thursday, Feb. 1. Call 760-602-4650 or drop by the front desk to schedule an appointment. Be sure to bring a photo ID, along with all necessary documents and a copy of last year’s taxes to your appointment.

Carlsbad Newcomers Host Dr. Phil Goscienski, M.D.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

9:45 to 11:30 a.m.

Dr. Goscienski explored how our distant ancestors lived and applied this knowledge to extend life, avoiding chronic diseases of our age. He spent 47 years in clinical and academic medicine. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He was a Captain in the US Navy, the head of the Infectious Diseases Branch at the Department of Pediatrics, San Diego and a Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at UCSD School of Medicine until his retirement. He is the author of hundreds of newspaper and magazine articles, several medical journal articles, and textbook chapters.

Don’t Become a Victim of a Solar Panel Installation Scam

San Diego Elder Law Attorney, Jaime Levine

Thursday, Feb. 15

10 to 11:30 a.m.

As the push for solar increases, so do the scams. Elder Law Attorney, Mr. Jaime Levine will discuss how seniors are sometimes misled into acquiring solar and other home improvements. Sometimes the terms of the improvements are not disclosed and end up forcing seniors into debt and even foreclosure due to an incredibly high property tax bill which could continue for 20 years. Learn what you can do to protect yourself by attending this free presentation.

Experiential lecture/demonstration: Heart-Coherent Tai Chi Kung

Carlsbad Senior Center Tai Chi Kung Instructors, Richard & Renee Wing

Tuesday, Feb. 20

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Regular practice of Tai Chi Kung, especially shared with a like-minded group, releases stresses, builds internal balance and leads to a life lived as a flow of lessons, blessings, wonders and miracles. Come learn about, see, feel and experience a path to harmonizing yourself with your world.

Richard is a retired stress & pain psychotherapist. Renee is a retired dance & creative movement instructor for University of Hawaii and National Endowment for the Arts. Together, the Wings have taught in North County for 16 years. This will be their third year of teaching the well-attended classes at Carlsbad Senior Center.

Grace and Grit: Insights to the Real Life Challenges of Aging

Kindra French and David McGee, NAIPC members

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join us for this monthly series, held the last Tuesday of each month, which offers insights from professionals who share their expertise concerning specific aspects of how to age in place successfully.

In this class, you will discover that you are not alone. Adult children, parents, long-distance and local caregivers will be moved to laughter, tears, and a-ha moments as we examine issues common among all of us who find ourselves struggling with the challenging roles of parent and child. Transitions later in life are often challenges in communication, logistics and caring. We will explore common characteristics and techniques for having the important conversations. Presented by Fritzi Gros-Daillon, MS, CSA, CAPS

MORNINGSTAR INVESTMENT EDUCATION LECTURES

Presenters, Richard Loth and Shelley Murasko, have strong experiential credentials in the investment field. They are thoroughly familiar with Morningstar’s mutual fund investment education resources and base their lectures on this content.Area residents have free access to this Morningstar guidance through the City of Carlsbad Libraries’ online database.

Feb. 12 : Fund of the Month

A monthly session whereby lecture attendees will be schooled in the use of Morningstar analytics to thoroughly study the choice of a specific top-quality mutual fund.

Feb. 19 : Mutual Fund Investing Basics

These sessions delve into meaningful fund investing takeaways from Morningstar’s Library Edition database of investing tools and analysis.

Feb. 26 : The Morningstar Monthly Reader

Selected for their enduring mutual fund investing guidance, the presenters will provide their insightful commentary on selected Morningstar article archive postings.

Digital Photo & Tech Classes

These free classes are taught by instructor Mike McMahon, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The last 15 minutes of class will be devoted to your questions. Please bring note-taking material.

Photoshop Elements – Editing

Wednesday, Feb. 21

10 to 11:15 a.m.

Photoshop Elements has powerful tools for editing your photos. Our instructor, Mike McMahon, will demonstrate a variety of editing tools. Elements has the ability to perform the same edits as full Photoshop (with some exceptions) but also has aa simplified mode to make the most common edits easy and fun.

Apple’s iOS 11 NEW!

Wednesday, Feb. 21

1 to 2:15 p.m.

Apple iPhones and iPads got a significant update with iOS Version 11. Our instructor, Mike McMahon, will demonstrate some of the new features that are part of this update. Come see if these new features can be useful for you.

All About Podcasts

Wednesday, Feb. 28

10 to 11:15 a.m.

Would you like to enjoy hearing your favorite radio programs on your schedule instead of having to remember the program’s broadcast date/time? Many radio programs, like NPR’s This American Life are available as free downloadable audio files, just like an audio book. Copy them to your portable device and listen at your convenience. Our instructor, Mike McMahon, is a big fan of podcasts and will give you a practical guide to what it’s all about.

Amazon’s Alexa NEW!

Wednesday, Feb. 28

1 to 2:15 p.m.

Amazon has made a big splash with its voice-controlled devices, the Echo, the Dot and more. Our instructor, Mike McMahon, will explain what this new revolution of voice-controlled devices is all about. We will focus on the Amazon products but will make brief mention the Google Home products and Apple Siri. Is it time for you to consider buying this technology?