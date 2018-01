Pardon our dust…..The Senior Center and the Parks & Recreation Administration office will be closed from Friday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan 28 for SDG&E transformer relocation over to the new community center. Exciting changes are in the works!

Update: Friday’s senior lunch will be served nearby at the Harding Community Center at Due to the closure,senior lunch will be served nearby at the Harding Community Center at 3096 Harding Street . Thank you for your patience.