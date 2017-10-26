Carlsbad Scare Away Hunger Peanut Butter Food Drive Ends Tuesday

First Citizens Bank has teamed up with the North County Food Bank and the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce to raise awareness for 1 in 5 children in the North County who faces hunger by heading up Peanut Butter Food Drive. By donating 1 jar of peanut butter, it will make up to 15 sandwiches which provide a nutritional source of protein to the households with children who live in poverty. Help us to fight hunger in our neighborhoods of the North County by dropping off a jar of peanut butter at one of our locations or visit the North County Food Banks website athttp://www.fooddriveonline.org/sandiegofoodbank/PeanutButter2017 to make a donation. Lets make a difference.

Location: Drop off at First Citizens Bank Carlsbad, 6088 Innovation Way, Carlsbad, Ca. 92009