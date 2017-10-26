First Citizens Bank has teamed up with the North County Food Bank and the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce to raise awareness for 1 in 5 children in the North County who faces hunger by heading up Peanut Butter Food Drive. By donating 1 jar of peanut butter, it will make up to 15 sandwiches which provide a nutritional source of protein to the households with children who live in poverty. Help us to fight hunger in our neighborhoods of the North County by dropping off a jar of peanut butter at one of our locations or visit the North County Food Banks website athttp://www.fooddriveonline.org/sandiegofoodbank/PeanutButter2017 to make a donation. Lets make a difference.
Loading...You are here: Home > Calendar > Carlsbad Scare Away Hunger Peanut Butter Food Drive Ends Tuesday
Carlsbad Scare Away Hunger Peanut Butter Food Drive Ends Tuesday
Location: Drop off at First Citizens Bank Carlsbad, 6088 Innovation Way, Carlsbad, Ca. 92009
Date/Time Information: Peanut Butter Drive is from October 1, 2017 thru October 31, 2017
Contact Information: Shannon Watkins Send an Email
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 3 hours ago on October 26, 2017
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: October 24, 2017 @ 11:57 pm
- Filed Under: North County