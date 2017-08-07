Loading...
Carlsbad Receives Notice of Intent to Circulate an Initiative Petition to Change Marijuana Regulations

Carlsbad was one of a number of San Diego County cities last week to receive a “notice of intent” to circulate a petition to change local marijuana regulations. The notice was submitted by the Association of Cannabis Professionals. Under the California Elections Code, the city attorney has until Aug. 11 to provide a ballot title and measure summary, after which the proponents may publish a notice of intent in the newspaper and then begin gathering signatures.
