Carlsbad Palomar Airport Agreement

Neighbors,

Government can’t make decisions that affect us all behind closed doors – even if it’s a lawsuit settlement. That’s the law. That’s TRANSPARENCY. That’s the Brown Act. And that’s exactly what the City of Carlsbad did when settling its Palomar Airport lawsuit with the County. So, C4FA forced the City to bring the agreement to the public.



Please join us this Tuesday, May 7th at 6 pm at the Carlsbad City Council meeting, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad. The Settlement Agreement is Agenda Item #6.

What exactly did the residents gain from this settlement agreement? We think NOTHING! Most of the “benefits” touted by the City were already in place without the agreement. The City gave away the store. C4FA stands for the rights of the Residents of North County as they are impacted by Palomar Airport. Please join us, and be there to STAND WITH US for the residents!

Thank you, Your Neighbors from C4FA

For more details, following is an article from The Coast News that further explains the Brown Act issue with the Carlsbad Palomar Airport Settlement Agreement.



https://www.thecoastnews.com/airport-group-alleges-city-violated-brown-act/?fbclid=IwAR2zF_LTANRnmgqN0zCyiCQM2Hunq-cPILlBSbND2O2zEg2hyKiLoqRcid4

Financial contributions can be given via PayPal > https://www.c4fa.org/donate or by sending a check to Citizens For A Friendly Airport 7040 Avenida Encinas Suite 104-467 Carlsbad, CA 92011.

CitCitizens for a Friendly Airport C4FA is a non-partisan, all-volunteer, non-profit group, 501(c)4, organized to educate Carlsbad and surrounding communities about important McClellan-Palomar Airport issues impacting the character and quality of life in North County.