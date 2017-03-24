Carlsbad News

|Questions About License Plate Readers?
The City of Carlsbad Police Department’s use of license plate readers has raised questions about what exactly they record, how the technology works and what happens to the data. Below are answers to these questions and a link to the staff report and a video of the City Council discussion. Your trust is important to us.
|Housing Plan to be Discussed
The Carlsbad City Council will consider approval of an update to the city’s “housing element” at its meeting Tuesday, March 28. The housing element is a state-required plan to ensure the city can meet future housing needs, including a variety of housing types, densities and options for low income residents and those with special needs.
|City Seeking Input on Plan to Provide Lifeguard Service in the North
|
The City of Carlsbad is developing a plan to provide lifeguard and increased law enforcement services on the stretch of beach from Oak Avenue to the city’s northern border with Oceanside. Unlike the rest of the beach in Carlsbad, this area is not managed by State Parks Department and therefore has limited services.
Carlsbad City Library Hosts Local Author Festivals
|
The Carlsbad City Library will host a series of local author festivals for all ages on April 8 and May 6. Festivals will be held in the Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium at the Carlsbad City Library complex, located at 1775 Dove Lane. Admission for all events is free. Seating is first come, first served.
|Into the Beautiful North Playreading
|
Carlsbad Reads Together 2017 continues this April with a special playreading and discussion of select scenes from Into the Beautiful North: The Play, based on Luis Urrea’s popular novel of the same title, on April 10, at 7:30 p.m. at Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium, in the Carlsbad City Library complex, located at 1775 Dove Lane. Admission is free.
|Coastal Rail Service Closures This Weekend
|
The San Diego coastal rail corridor will experience a major weekend closure. Due to infrastructure improvements, there will be no COASTER or Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service in San Diego County on March 25-26. The rail will re-open for regularly scheduled COASTER and all other rail service in time for the morning commute on Monday.
Carlsbad Spring Break Camps
Keep your children active and engaged over spring break. Spring break camps run April 3 -7. Sports Camps
Challenger Sports Soccer camp at Poinsettia and Alga Norte community parks will help 3 to 14 years olds improve ball skills, build confidence and make new friends.
Coach Cooper’s Skate USA camp at Alga Norte Skate Park will provide 5 to 13 year olds with a great foundation for beginners or the needed guidance for the more experienced skateboarder.
In Basketball camp at Calavera Hills Community Center, 6 to 14 year olds will learn skills to put them on the fast track to becoming a confident basketball player.
Specialty Camps
Aspiring chefs will love Top Chef Cooking camp, where 6 to 12 year olds will learn food handling skills, menu preparation and how to cook delicious dishes at Harding Community Center..
Smash Lab camp at Alga Norte Community Park will allow campers to build structures and put them through the ultimate test. Kids will figure out how things work and then smash them, including electronics, melons, eggs, forts and much more. Safety and protective equipment will be provided.
Traditional Camps
Pee Wee – Under the Stars camp at Holiday Park, for 3 to 5 year olds, will engage little ones with arts and crafts, boogie time, circle stories and water play. Camp meets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
City Hosts Carlsbad Reads Together Concert Series
The City of Carlsbad is hosting a concert series at its library locations in conjunction with Carlsbad Reads Together 2017. Admission is free. All concerts have limited seating and are available on a first come, first serve basis. Read more
|Construction of New Community Center and Gardens at Pine Avenue Park Getting Underway
The City of Carlsbad is starting construction of a new community center and gardens at Pine Avenue Community Park, located in the historic Carlsbad Barrio, just south of the Village. They are scheduled to open in spring 2018.
|Plan Approved to Build New Park and Missing Link of Poinsettia Lane
|
The Carlsbad City Council approved a series of agreements Tuesday that will enable the missing link of Poinsettia Lane to be completed; create new trails; increase the amount of protected habitat in Carlsbad; create a neighborhood park on the site of the long- abandoned Buena Vista Reservoir; and resolve a lawsuit filed by North County Advocates on the city’s General Plan update and Climate Action Plan.
Registration for Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Event Opens 3/20
|
The City of Carlsbad is hosting a household hazardous waste drop-off event on April 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5815 El Camino Real. Participation is free. Proof of residency and advanced registration are required. Registration opens March 20.
Registration for Document Shredding Event Opens 3/20
|
Finished with your taxes and want to safely get rid of old documents? The City of Carlsbad is partnering with Waste Management to host a Tax Day document shredding event for Carlsbad residents on April 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5815 El Camino Real. The event is free. Proof of residency and advanced registration are required. Registration opens March 20.
|Now Recruiting for the Senior Volunteer Patrol
|
The City of Carlsbad Police Department is announcing that applications are now being accepted for the 13th Senior Volunteer Patrol Academy Class. The academy will run Aug. 14-29. Graduation will be held on Aug.30
|Infinite Light Exhibit Opens at Cannon Art Gallery on 3/19
|
The City of Carlsbad’s Cultural Arts Office presents Infinite Light: A Photographic Meditation on Tibet by Marissa Roth at the William D. Cannon Art Gallery, from March 19 through May 21, 2017. Admission is free.
