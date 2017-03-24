Carlsbad News

Author Talk with Bernhard Schlink International bestselling author of The Reader, Bernhard Schlink, will discuss his latest novel, The Woman on the Stairs. In this novel, the narrator recounts how he fell in love with the subject of a fictitious painting when he met her in his office with the artist years before. Love, theft and deceit unfold in quick succession when the woman and the painting suddenly go missing. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing. This program is presented in partnership with Adventures by the Book When: Sunday, March 19, 2 p.m. – Where: Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane Admission: Free. Advance tickets will be distributed beginning at 12 p.m.