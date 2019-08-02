Carlsbad News & Updates

Palomar Airport Road at Paseo Del Norte to Get Improvements

Palomar Airport Road from I-5 to Paseo del Norte will soon get some improvements, thanks to two projects approved by the Carlsbad City Council July 23. The project includes an extension of the existing left turn lanes, a new right turn lane, traffic signal changes, pedestrian upgrades, a new bike lane and drainage improvements. ﻿Read more

Lancaster Named Parks & Recreation Director Longtime parks professional Kyle Lancaster has been named the City of Carlsbad’s next Parks & Recreation Department director, bringing more than three decades of experience to the role, including the last 15 in Carlsbad. ﻿Read more

New Committees Will Work on Community, Legislative Issues The Carlsbad City Council established subcommittees July 23 to work on several topics, including: updating city laws and policies; sober living homes; a permit process for expressive activities like protests and demonstrations; homelessness; and legislative issues. ﻿Read more

Multi-sport Fields at Stagecoach Park Will Get New Turf

Synthetic turf at two multi-use fields at Stagecoach Community Park in southeast Carlsbad will be replaced with new synthetic turf that includes an infill of coated granules of rubber that don’t get as hot and reduce possible contact with the rubber material. The City Council approved the replacement project at its July 23 meeting. ﻿Read more

New Café Opens at Carlsbad City Library Carlsbad City Library is pleased to announce that Chapters, a new café located at the library’s entrance at 1775 Dove Lane, is now open for business. A grand opening celebration will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring samples from the menu and live music.﻿﻿Read more

Carpooling Made Easy

Need some relief from I-5 construction delays? Find a carpool partner with the Waze carpool app. They’re running a special through Aug. 1 if you’re starting or ending your commute in Carlsbad. Just download the app, enter your info, and you can choose a carpool partner from a list of matches. Drivers will be paid up to $15 a trip, and riders pay a flat rate of $2. Download the app here

https://www.waze.com/getcarpoolRead more

Traffic Improvement Options

Discussion at its July 16 meeting, the Carlsbad City Council discussed eight street segments that do not currently meet the city’s standards under its Growth Management Program and options for addressing them. After considering staff’s presentation, the City Council asked staff to return with additional options to address the eight street segments.﻿Read more

Public Records Go Online

The city’s business is your business! That’s why we’ve made it easier than ever to get access to public records. Simply fill out the online form, and your request will be automatically logged and forwarded to the department in charge. You can track progress online or, if you’d rather serve yourself, search our web-based database. Feeling curious? Read more

City Wins Financial Reporting Award

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Carlsbad for its fiscal year 2017-18 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. ﻿Read more

Summer Traffic Safety Campaign Targets Beach Areas The City of Carlsbad Police Department has launched a summer traffic safety campaign along Carlsbad Boulevard to help ensure residents and visitors alike can enjoy Carlsbad’s coastline safely. Speeding tickets in Carlsbad start at a fine of $241 and can go up from there, depending on the circumstances.

Read more

Homelessness Response Plan Expanded – With the start of the City of Carlsbad’s new fiscal year July 1, additional resources are now available to address issues related to homelessness. The City Council approved the following increases to support the city’s Homeless Response Plan, which takes a compassionate enforcement approach. Read more

Save the Date, State of the City Event, 8/26 Carlsbad residents are invited to a free showing of the 2019 State of the City video presentation, highlighting key projects and initiatives, city priorities and future planning. Immediately following the video presentation, there will be an opportunity to talk to City Council members and staff and ask questions about city topics, current and future projects. Read more