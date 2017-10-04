Carlsbad News

Saturday, Oct. 7 , in the courtyard of the Carlsbad City Library complex, located at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participation is free. The City of Carlsbad’s Cultural Arts Office invites you to unleash your inner artist and explore your creativity at the next Family Open Studios on, in the courtyard of the Carlsbad City Library complex, located at 1775 Dove Lane . The event runs fromParticipation is free. Read more