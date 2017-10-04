Carlsbad News
By Editor / October 4, 2017 /
|Family Open Studios, 10/7
|
The City of Carlsbad’s Cultural Arts Office invites you to unleash your inner artist and explore your creativity at the next Family Open Studios on Saturday, Oct. 7
, in the courtyard of the Carlsbad City Library complex, located at 1775 Dove Lane
. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participation is free.
|City Hosts Veteran Employment Workshop, 10/12
|
The City of Carlsbad will host Hire Heroes USA for a veteran employment workshop on Thursday, Oct. 12
, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
, at the city’s Faraday Center, located at 1635 Faraday Avenue
. Transitioning military members, veterans and military spouses are invited to expand their professional network and enhance job search skills.
|Public Safety Open House, 10/14
|
On Saturday, Oct. 14, the City of Carlsbad will host the annual Public Safety Open House. The open house will be from 10 a.m. to 2.p.m., at the Safety Training Center, located at 5750 Orion St. in Carlsbad. The open house will celebrate “Fire Prevention Week” and “Crime Prevention Month.”
