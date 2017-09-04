Carlsbad News
By Editor / September 4, 2017 /
|Now Playing: the State of the City Video
|
Carlsbad residents can get an update about city issues, priorities and projects by watching the 2017 State of the City video
online and on the city’s Sceptrum and AT&T channels. See and share the video on the City of Carlsbad’s official YouTube channel.
|Historic Preservation Commission Vacancy
|
The City of Carlsbad is seeking residents interested in filling one unscheduled vacancy on the City of Carlsbad Historic Preservation Commission to complete an unexpired term through April 2018. Applications
for this volunteer position are available on the city’s website or in the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive. Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by noon
on Sept. 25
.
Read more
|
Read the latest issue of Carlsbad Currents to find out about district elections, Carlsbad @ Your Service app, water rules, garage safety and more! Carlsbad Currents comes out every other month and is mailed to Carlsbad Municipal Water District customers in their water bills, mailed directly to non CMWD customers, and available at city libraries and community centers.
Read more
|Family Movie Night at Stagecoach Community Park, 9/9
|
Enjoy movie-themed games and activities plus a free showing of LEGO Batman (rated PG) at the City of Carlsbad’s annual Family Movie Night Saturday, Sept. 9, at Stagecoach Community Park at 3420 Camino de los Coches in Carlsbad.
Read more
|City Celebrates Literacy Month with Graduation Ceremony
|
The City of Carlsbad is celebrating National Literacy Month with a graduation ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., at the Carlsbad City Library Learning Center, 3368 Eureka Place. The ceremony will recognize the hard work of the first graduates from the new Career Online High School program.
|
Save on an Electric Vehicle
|
Interested in purchasing an electric vehicle? SDG&E customers can receive $10,000 off 2017 Nissan Leaf and 2017 BMW i3 electric cars, in addition to state and federal tax credit incentives. The discount is good through Sept. 30 or while supplies last. Electric cars help reduce greenhouse gases and improve air quality.
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!