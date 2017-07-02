Carlsbad News

|
Draft Maps for District Elections Ready for Review, First Public Hearing, 6/29
Maps created by professional demographers and submitted by members of the public for Carlsbad’s upcoming change to “by district” City Council elections are available for review. See them on the city’s website or get copies at City Hall and other facilities. The first of two public hearings to gather input on the draft maps will be held Thursday, June 29, starting at 6 p.m., City Hall, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive.
TGIF Concerts in the Parks Kicks off 6/23
The City of Carlsbad’s TGIF Concerts in the Parks begin June 23 at Stagecoach Community Park, located at 3420 Camino de los Coches. The outdoor concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., at community parks across the city. Venues open to the public at 4 p.m. Admission is free.Read more
