Carlsbad News

6 p.m. , City Hall, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive. Maps created by professional demographers and submitted by members of the public for Carlsbad’s upcoming change to “by district” City Council elections are available for review . See them on the city’s website or get copies at City Hall and other facilities. The first of two public hearings to gather input on the draft maps will be held Thursday, June 29, starting at, City Hall, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive. Read more