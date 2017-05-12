Carlsbad News

The Good Life Lecture series is designed to help participants learn new skills and information for a better quality of life for themselves and their loved ones.

Join us for a Good Life Lecture with Suzan Colgan, Esq. who will discuss how thinking about your future health will give you peace of mind and reduce stress for your loved ones. Learn about planning you can put in place to ensure your loved ones know your wishes. Suzan Colgan is a wife, mother and attorney. Her passion is to educate families on the need to plan before the unexpected or inevitable happens.

Where: Gowland Meeting Room, 1775 Dove Lane

Admission: Free. First come, first served.