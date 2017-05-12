Carlsbad News

|
|
|
|
|
Adrienne Nims & Spirit Wind Concert
Featuring Adrienne Nims on soprano, alto, tenor saxes, and traditional, Native American, Indian, African and Asian flutes and percussion, Adrienne Nims and Spirit Wind
will perform contemporary jazz and global music. Their contemporary, Latin jazz is infused with irresistible grooves as well as elegant, ethereal melodies that will linger with the audience long after the last note.
Where: Cole Community Room, 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive
Admission: Free. First come, first served.
|
|
|
Good Life Lecture: Peace through Planning
The Good Life Lecture series is designed to help participants learn new skills and information for a better quality of life for themselves and their loved ones.
Join us for a Good Life Lecture with Suzan Colgan, Esq. who will discuss how thinking about your future health will give you peace of mind and reduce stress for your loved ones. Learn about planning you can put in place to ensure your loved ones know your wishes. Suzan Colgan is a wife, mother and attorney. Her passion is to educate families on the need to plan before the unexpected or inevitable happens.
Where: Gowland Meeting Room, 1775 Dove Lane
Admission: Free. First come, first served.
|
|
|
Carlsbad Cinema Series
Nat Turner, a former slave in America, leads a liberation movement in 1831 to free African-Americans in Virginia that results in a violent retaliation from whites.
A pre-show introduction and post-show discussion will be led by Brandon Cesmat. Brandon teaches Humanities at California State University San Marcos.
Where: Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane
Admission: Free. First come, first served.
|
|
|
Circle of Poets Annual Reading
The annual Circle of Poets reading and discussion led by Shadab Zeest Hashmi will include writers Brandon Cesmat, Karen Kenyon and Victoria Featherstone. The topic for this year’s reading is Dystopia: A Gallery. Participants will present and comment on selections from various genres of literature that depict Dystopia.
Where: Cole Community Room, 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive
Admission: Free. First come, first served.
|
|
|
Your Library Means Business: Build Your Business at the Library
Take steps to become a more savvy business person by tapping into library resources. Learn how to develop entrepreneurial skills at Lynda.com
and download business contact lists with Reference USA
and AtoZdatabases
. Network with other professionals and library staff to generate strategies to help your business thrive.
Where: Gowland Meeting Room, 1775 Dove Lane
Admission: Free. First come, first served.
|
|
|
Need help building or marketing your business? Look no further than our AtoZdatabases
which includes 30 million business profiles and 220 million residents. It is ideal for sales leads, mailing lists, market research, employment opportunities, and finding friends and relatives. You can email, print, or download results. 1,000 downloads per search! Mobile app for iOS. Visit Carlsbad City Library’s eResearch
webpage or ask a Librarian at 760-602-2038
to help you reach your goals.
|
© 2014 City of Carlsbad All Rights Reserved