Carlsbad News

Finished with your taxes and want to safely get rid of old documents? The City of Carlsbad is partnering with Waste Management to host a Tax Day document shredding event for Carlsbad residents on April 15 , from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5815 El Camino Real. The event is free. Proof of residency and advanced registration are required. Registration opens March 20 .