Carlsbad News

|Construction of New Community Center and Gardens at Pine Avenue Park Getting Underway
The City of Carlsbad is starting construction of a new community center and gardens at Pine Avenue Community Park, located in the historic Carlsbad Barrio, just south of the Village. They are scheduled to open in spring 2018.
|Plan Approved to Build New Park and Missing Link of Poinsettia Lane
The Carlsbad City Council approved a series of agreements Tuesday that will enable the missing link of Poinsettia Lane to be completed; create new trails; increase the amount of protected habitat in Carlsbad; create a neighborhood park on the site of the long- abandoned Buena Vista Reservoir; and resolve a lawsuit filed by North County Advocates on the city’s General Plan update and Climate Action Plan.
|City Seeking Input on Plan to Provide Lifeguard Service in the North
The City of Carlsbad is developing a plan to provide lifeguard and increased law enforcement services on the stretch of beach from Oak Avenue to the city’s northern border with Oceanside. Unlike the rest of the beach in Carlsbad, this area is not managed by State Parks Department and therefore has limited services
Registration for Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Event Opens 3/20
|
The City of Carlsbad is hosting a household hazardous waste drop-off event on April 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5815 El Camino Real. Participation is free. Proof of residency and advanced registration are required. Registration opens March 20.
Registration for Document Shredding Event Opens 3/20
Finished with your taxes and want to safely get rid of old documents? The City of Carlsbad is partnering with Waste Management to host a Tax Day document shredding event for Carlsbad residents on April 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5815 El Camino Real. The event is free. Proof of residency and advanced registration are required. Registration opens March 20.
|Now Recruiting for the Senior Volunteer Patrol
The City of Carlsbad Police Department is announcing that applications are now being accepted for the 13th Senior Volunteer Patrol Academy Class. The academy will run Aug. 14-29. Graduation will be held on Aug.30
|Infinite Light Exhibit Opens at Cannon Art Gallery on 3/19
The City of Carlsbad’s Cultural Arts Office presents Infinite Light: A Photographic Meditation on Tibet by Marissa Roth at the William D. Cannon Art Gallery, from March 19 through May 21, 2017. Admission is free.
