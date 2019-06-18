Carlsbad News

|Village and Barrio UpdatesOn June 13, the California Coastal Commission provided conditional approval of the Village and Barrio Master Plan for the areas in the Coastal Zone. In a separate action, on June 11, the Carlsbad City Council voted to place an item on the June 25 City Council agenda to discuss a Village and Barrio building and development moratorium.
|Village H Community Meeting, 6/29Community members have two upcoming opportunities to shape the future use of Village H South.
Community MeetingFuture Use of Village H SouthSaturday, June 29, 10 a.m. – noonCalavera Hills Community Center2997 Glasgow Drive
|Pilot Program Supports TransitThe Carlsbad City Council has approved a pilot project for a shuttle service that will transport commuters between the Poinsettia Train Station and the city’s primary industrial and commercial cores, located west of Interstate 5 and in the McClellan-Palomar Airport area.
|Summer Reading Festival, 6/20Carlsbad City Library Learning Center is hosting a Summer Reading Festival, including a concert by Jimmy & Enrique, on Thursday, June 20 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Library Learning Center, located at 3368 Eureka Place. Admission is free.
|TGIF Concerts in the Parks Begins 6/21When summer rolls around, it’s time again for the city’s popular TGIF Concerts in the Parks series. For over 30 years, the City of Carlsbad has presented live music throughout the city. This year, nine concerts will be presented in four beautiful parks in Carlsbad. In addition to music and dancing, all events feature a variety of offerings.
