Carlsbad News
By Editor / December 10, 2018 /
|Swearing in Ceremony, 12/11
|
Please join us as our newly elected officials take their oath of office, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m. in the City Council chamber, with a reception to follow.
|Night Work on New I-5 Carpool Lanes Begins in Carlsbad
|
Construction crews began night work on Dec. 2, to extend a HOV/Carpool Lane on Interstate 5 in each direction between Manchester Avenue in the City of Encinitas and Palomar Airport Road in the City of Carlsbad. The work will occur between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. over eight to 10 weeks, excluding Friday and Saturday nights and holidays.
|
The holidays are here and that means more and more shoppers visiting the City of Carlsbad’s malls, outlets and plazas. With the increase in shoppers, there is an increased risk for holiday shopping related crime. The Police Department is prepared.
|Registration Is Open for Winter/Spring Classes and Camps
|
Registration for City of Carlsbad’s Winter/Spring classes and camps is open. Check out adult and youth classes, preschool, fun things to do, sports leagues, senior activities, special events, cultural arts, library programs and more!
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!