Carlsbad News

By Editor / October 22, 2018 /
Carlsbad Community Emergency Response Team Honored
The Carlsbad Community Emergency Response Team volunteer program was honored last week as a 2018 Red Cross Real Hero Community Partner by the American Red Cross San Diego/Imperial Counties. The CERT volunteer program plays a key role in the city’s goal to ensure our community is safe and prepared for emergencies.
Prescription Drug Take Back Day
On Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Take-back days give the public an opportunity to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications.
|Celebrate Dia de los Muertos, 10/27-28
On Oct. 27 and 28, the City of Carlsbad’s Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park will feature the sights, sounds and tastes of Dia del los Muertos, a traditional Mexican holiday that celebrates, remembers and honors those who have departed.
|How to Get Rid of Bulky Items
Carlsbad residents may dispose of up to five bulky household items / three times annually at no charge. Residents must call Waste Management
at 760-929-9400 at least 24 hours in advance of their regular collection day to schedule a pick-up. Residents may schedule additional pick-up appointments at a cost $35 for the first item and $5 for each subsequent item
