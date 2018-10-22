Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Carlsbad News

Carlsbad News

By   /  October 22, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Carlsbad Community Emergency Response Team Honored
The Carlsbad Community Emergency Response Team volunteer program was honored last week as a 2018 Red Cross Real Hero Community Partner by the American Red Cross San Diego/Imperial Counties. The CERT volunteer program plays a key role in the city’s goal to ensure our community is safe and prepared for emergencies.
 

Prescription Drug Take Back Day
On Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Take-back days give the public an opportunity to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications.

 

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos, 10/27-28
On Oct. 27 and 28, the City of Carlsbad’s Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park will feature the sights, sounds and tastes of Dia del los Muertos, a traditional Mexican holiday that celebrates, remembers and honors those who have departed.

 

How to Get Rid of Bulky Items
Carlsbad residents may dispose of up to five bulky household items / three times annually at no charge. Residents must call Waste Management at 760-929-9400 at least 24 hours in advance of their regular collection day to schedule a pick-up. Residents may schedule additional pick-up appointments at a cost $35 for the first item and $5 for each subsequent item
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 7 hours ago on October 22, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 22, 2018 @ 8:09 am
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Salvation Army “Red Kettle Kick-Off Dinner Auction”

Read More →