Carlsbad News

Starting Oct. 7, the City of Carlsbad’s rules for signs during campaign season kick in, meaning more signs are allowed on private property and signs are allowed along certain public roads. These rules are in effect through Nov. 11, five days following Election Day, Nov. 6. Read more

Attend a Build North County Corridor Open House

You’re invited to attend an upcoming open house for the North Coast Corridor project, which includes construction improvements along I-5. The open house will be on Oct. 10 in Carlsbad. Read more

Last Chance to Be a Super Hero, 10/7

Adventure seeking families can dress up like super heroes and come out to the fifth annual Super Hero Obstacle Race, on Sunday, Oct. 7 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Alga Norte Community Park, 6565 Alicante Road. Parents and children will run together through a super hero themed 2K obstacle course while dressed in costumes. Read more

The Democratic Republic

Thursday, Oct. 11

1 to 2:30 p.m.

An introduction to politics, principles, theories and practices of the U.S. Government. We will engage in a bipartisan study and deliberation by defining what we mean by the Party-in-Government and the Party-in-Power. We will critically analyze how midterm election victories promise new dynamics in America’s political landscape.

Public Safety Open House, 10/13

On Saturday, Oct.13, the City of Carlsbad will host the annual Public Safety Open House. The open house will be from 10 a.m. to 2.pm ., at the Safety Training Center located at 5750 Orion St. in Carlsbad. The open house will celebrate “Fire Prevention Week” and “Crime Prevention Month.” Read more

Meet the Authors

Carlsbad City Library is hosting “Meet the Authors” events Oct. 18, Oct. 21 and Nov. 2. Admission is free. Spend An Evening with Richard Lederer on Thursday, Oct. 18. Enjoy Author Talk With Amy Wallen on Sunday, Oct. 21, or spend An Afternoon With Chef and Author Isabel Cruz on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2-3 p.m. For more information, call 760-602-2024. Read more

Poinsettia Station Improvements September Update

SANDAG construction crews made substantial progress on the Poinsettia Station Improvements project through the months of August and September. Crews focused their efforts on preparing the site for the new western track alignment and constructing new platform amenities. Read more

Discussion: U.S. Politics and Mid-term Campaigns

Thursday, Oct. 18

1 to 3 p.m.

Midterm campaigns have ushered in powerful influences and methods of persuasion by the elite and special interests. We will talk about political parties; the leadership and the responsibilities of the prevailing Party-in-Power. We will consider and discuss how our system of government will adapt to a potential shift in the balance of power. We the people; in the spirit of liberty and justice for all can foster that domestic tranquility as espoused by the Constitution.