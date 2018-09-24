Loading...
Carlsbad News

September 24, 2018

Attend a Build North Coast Corridor Open House
You’re invited to attend an upcoming open housefor the North Coast Corridor project, which includes construction improvements along I-5. Open houses will be on Oct. 2 in Encinitas and Oct. 10 in Carlsbad

Buena Vista Park Revised Designs
A public meeting was held on Thursday, Sept. 20 to share the revised designs for a new park in North Carlsbad. Comments can be provided to Kyle Lancaster through Sept. 30 at kyle.lancaster@carlsbadca.gov or 760-434-2941

Libraries Closed Partial Day, 9/27
The City of Carlsbad’s Library & Cultural Arts locations will be closed on Thursday morning, Sept. 27 for an annual partial-day staff training. All Library & Cultural Arts locations will reopen at 3 p.m. on Sept. 27. Online library resources will be available during this time.
Celebrate National Public Lands Day, 9/29
The City of Carlsbad will celebrate National Public Lands Day with a volunteer trail cleanup at Calavera Preserve on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteer work will include vegetation trimming, trail erosion repairs, weed and litter removal, and other miscellaneous trail maintenance.

Good Life Lecture Series Begins 10/2
The City of Carlsbad is hosting the Good Life Lecture Series in October at the Schulman Auditorium, located in the Carlsbad City Library complex at 1775 Dove Lane. Admission is free. Seating is first come, first serve.

Public Safety Open House, 10/13
On Saturday, Oct.13, the City of Carlsbad will host the annual Public Safety Open House. The open house will be from 10 a.m. to 2.pm., at the Safety Training Center located at 5750 Orion St. in Carlsbad. The open house will celebrate “Fire Prevention Week” and “Crime Prevention Month.”

 

  North County

