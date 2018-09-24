Carlsbad News
By Editor / September 24, 2018 /
|Attend a Build North Coast Corridor Open House
|
You’re invited to attend an upcoming open housefor the North Coast Corridor project, which includes construction improvements along I-5. Open houses will be on Oct. 2 in Encinitas and Oct. 10 in Carlsbad
|Buena Vista Park Revised Designs
|
|Libraries Closed Partial Day, 9/27
|
The City of Carlsbad’s Library & Cultural Arts locations will be closed on Thursday morning, Sept. 27 for an annual partial-day staff training. All Library & Cultural Arts locations will reopen at 3 p.m. on Sept. 27. Online library resources
will be available during this time.
|Celebrate National Public Lands Day, 9/29
|
The City of Carlsbad will celebrate National Public Lands Day with a volunteer trail cleanup at Calavera Preserve on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteer work will include vegetation trimming, trail erosion repairs, weed and litter removal, and other miscellaneous trail maintenance.
|Good Life Lecture Series Begins 10/2
|
The City of Carlsbad is hosting the Good Life Lecture Series in October at the Schulman Auditorium, located in the Carlsbad City Library complex at 1775 Dove Lane. Admission is free. Seating is first come, first serve.
|Public Safety Open House, 10/13
|
On Saturday, Oct.13, the City of Carlsbad will host the annual Public Safety Open House. The open house will be from 10 a.m. to 2.pm
., at the Safety Training Center located at 5750 Orion St. in Carlsbad. The open house will celebrate “Fire Prevention Week” and “Crime Prevention Month.”
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!