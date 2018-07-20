Carlsbad News

|
|Good Life Travel Series Begins 8/7
Join us for a new addition to our Good Life Lecture Series to hear from a variety of experts to enhance your travel experience. Held on Tuesdays Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Carlsbad City Library, Gowland Meeting Room, 1775 Dove Lane.
|Tickets on Sale for Fiesta at the Rancho, 8/17
Enjoy the warm hospitality at Leo Carrillo Ranch with a fiesta fundraiser to support the 4th grade California History & Art Program on Aug 17. Guests will be treated like stars as they enjoy an evening with cocktails and culinary treats set amidst the tranquil beauty of Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park.