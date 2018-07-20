Carlsbad News

Enjoy the warm hospitality at Leo Carrillo Ranch with a fiesta fundraiser to support the 4th grade California History & Art Program on Aug 17 . Guests will be treated like stars as they enjoy an evening with cocktails and culinary treats set amidst the tranquil beauty of Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park. Enjoy the warm hospitality at Leo Carrillo Ranch with a fiesta fundraiser to support the 4th grade California History & Art Program on. Guests will be treated like stars as they enjoy an evening with cocktails and culinary treats set amidst the tranquil beauty of Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park. Read more