Carlsbad News
By Editor / May 7, 2018 /
|Pine Avenue Community Center and Gardens Event, 5/19
|
Community members are invited to attend a grand opening celebration for the Pine Avenue Community Center and Gardens Project on Saturday, May 19, at 3209 Harding St. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m., and entertainment, live music, crafts, children’s games, garden demonstrations and tours will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|City Budget Meetings Begin
|
The City of Carlsbad will hold several public meetings in May and June to present and finalize the proposed spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1
. Watch a video
about the city budget. Learn about the city budget process
.
|Calderwood Named New Fire Chief
|
The City of Carlsbad has named Fire Department veteran Michael D. Calderwood as its new fire chief, a role he has prepared for with more than two decades of service in positions of increasing leadership. Fire Chief Mike Davis announced his retirement earlier this year.
|
The city will be resurfacing portions of several major roadways and improving bike lanes over the next couple months as part of the city’s annual program to maintain city streets. Major streets that are scheduled to receive a slurry seal as part of this year’s program are Carlsbad Village Drive between Pio Pico and Concord Street, Tamarack Avenue between Park Drive and Pontiac Drive.
|
The City of Carlsbad’s TGIF Concerts in the Parks begin June 22
at Stagecoach Community Park, located at 3420 Camino de los Coches
. The outdoor concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 17
, from 6 to 8 p.m.
, at community parks throughout the city. Venues open to the public at 4 p.m.
Admission is free.
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!