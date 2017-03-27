Carlsbad New Village Arts Theatre Presents San Diego Premiere of a Theatre Classic “Awake and Sing”

TR Robertson …Playwright Clifford Odets was known for writing “politically charged”, socially relevant dramas, when he wrote for the stage during the 1930’s to 1960”s. New Village Arts Executive Artistic Director, Kristianne Kurner, and her staff have brought one of his plays, “Awake and Sing”, to the stage as the next to the last play of Season 16. This play has been described as “a struggle for life amid petty conditions”. The Jewish American Berger family live in the Bronx during the depression years of the 1930’s, sharing an apartment as they try to get by as best as they can. Kurner along with Costume Designer Elisa Benzoni, Master Carpenter Eric Casalini, Properties Designer Jonah Gercke, Dialect Coach Jo Anne Glover and Stage Manager Kymerli Skye have created a lower middle class Bronx apartment complete with three generations of a Jewish American family and authentic Bronx accents. The cramped apartment building of the inner cities is accentuated with the creation of a small apartment above the Berger’s apartment and roof top clothes lines. We are transported, for two hours, back to a time when daily struggle was the key to survival.

The Odets story line is full of twists and turns as the play opens around the family dining room table, ripe with family humor and family issues. We quickly find out that the twenty something son, Ralph, played by J. Tyler Jones, feels he is wasting his life as a store clerk and he wants more meaning in his life. We also quickly find out who the real boss of the Berger family is as the over-bearing mom, Bessie, enters directing family traffic, family decisions and giving everyone her personal opinion on anything related to their life as well as imposing her will on everyone. Bessie is played by Sandy Campbell, making her NVA debut. Ms. Campbell has won several San Diego Critics Circle awards. Bessie’s husband, Myron, played by Joe Paulson, also making his NVA debut, is wrapped-up in his own world, scheming to make a bit of money in any way he can from betting on the horses to gimmicks. Myron supports his wife, either because he feels he has no other choice or he just doesn’t want to make waves. We meet their daughter, Hennie, and begin to understand this is a young lady that is not satisfied with her situation, definitely has a bleak outlook on life and is in conflict with many of the family members. Hennie is played by Anna Rebek, also making her NVA debut and involved in not only acting, but also in writing and directing. The final family member at this dinner table which we meet is Bessie’s father, Jacob, played by veteran actor Eric Poppick. Poppick has performed in numerous San Diego theatre productions as well as in film and T.V. Jacob, a former barber, comes across as the more even keeled member of the family and we see he has a special relationship with Ralph. We also learn Jacob has strong Marxist feelings, which he shares with Ralph and will become more apparent in Act II. When talking about his life when he was young, Jacob says “Once in life I had a dream, a vision, then came children and I forgot”. When speaking about his politics he says, “If this life leads to a revolution, it’s a good life, otherwise it’s for nothing”. Statements like these and Jacob’s final act will lead Ralph to a dramatic change in his life.

Photos by Daren Scott

Hennie and Ralph want out from under the control of mom, Bessie. Ralph has an out of work girlfriend, we never see in person, who the mom can’t stand because she has no family and lived in an orphanage. Ralph is instructed to leave her. Bessie finds out Hennie has gotten herself into a situation which Bessie feels leaves her no alternative other than finding a husband and Bessie will arrange this. In Act II we will meet Sam, a recent immigrant to the United States who agrees to marry Hennie, much to Hennie’s dislike. Sam is played by Tom Steward, who has performed in numerous San Diego County productions. On the outside, looking in is Moe Axelrod, played by Max Macke, a NVA veteran. When Moe is around, tension rises. He is crude, bitter, harsh and not afraid to tell everyone his personal opinion of them. He says to Ralph, “Life has two kinds, guys who are sure of themselves and guys who ain’t”, as he tries to help Ralph make some kind of a decision about what he will do with his life. We will also find out that Moe will play a critical role at the end of the play in both the personal life and future of Hennie and Ralph. One family member we meet in Act II is Uncle Morty, played by Tom Deak, also a NVA veteran. Uncle Morty is a successful businessman at a time in the United States when many businesses are failing and many business people felt they had no alternative but to end their life. Uncle Morty is a true capitalist and dislikes his father Jacob’s political views. An occasional appearance by the building janitor Schlosser, played by Alex Guzman, making his NVA debut, shows the separation of cultures within this inner city world of the 30’s. Guzman also plays guitar in Act II, adding a moody atmosphere to different situations in the Berger household.

Clifford Odets walked a fine line in both the theatre and political world, even being called before the House Committee on Un-American Activities in 1952. He would testify, but never be blacklisted. He began his career as an actor, worked as a DJ and a drama critic and later a dramatic counselor. His first play was “Waiting for Lefty”, considered an icon of the American theatre. As an actor, Odets was a member of The Group Theatre, a group of 28 actors dedicated to “dramatizing the life of their times”. The Group had a vision of making a new approach to the theatre world that would mirror real life, honestly shown on stage. The idea was to have actors concentrate not on individual parts, but on the group of actors on the stage making all parts of what the audience watched believable. In other words, making what was on the stage real. This would eventually become what Lee Strasberg called “the method”, and the process, “method acting”. The influence of this group would have a profound effect on Odets and his writing style. This is what we see on stage with “Awake and Sing”. We enter the world of the Berger family, complete with all of their trials and tribulations, and watch their family deal with their situations, wrongly or rightly, on stage. Odets writing reflects the ethnic and urban speech patterns and street talk of the period, as seen with the Jewish, Bronx Berger family. Director Kristianne Kurner graduated from the Actors Studio Drama School at the New School University and had mentors who studied directly with the teachers of the Group Theatre.

The play takes place in the 1930’s, but could have easily taken place today. Family issues and relationships, who controls the family, being in trapped in past history, rising above situations you find yourself in, making hard life decisions are all situations that can and have occurred since the beginning of time. San Diego Repertory Theatre will host the 24th Annual Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival in spring 2017. For more information go to http://www.sdrep.org/jewish_festival.php.