Carlsbad Lifestyle & Fitness Festival Saturday

Saturday, July 8 , from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. , at Pine Avenue Community Park, 3333 Harding St. Free and open to the public, the event features a family fitness zone, booths and activities geared toward Carlsbad’s active healthy lifestyle. July is National Parks & Recreation month and the City of Carlsbad is celebrating in a big way. Join us for the Carlsbad Lifestyle & Fitness Festival , from, at Pine Avenue Community Park, 3333 Harding St. Free and open to the public, the event features a family fitness zone, booths and activities geared toward Carlsbad’s active healthy lifestyle. The festival will have nearly 40 vendors offering products and services including dental, chiropractic, fitness equipment, athletic gear, training, vitamins, oils, and more. Visit the Family Fun Zone to try out the trampoline bounce, Zorb balls, a giant dodgeball arena and relay activities. A $6 activity card for unlimited access to the Fun Zone will be available for purchase at the event. Sunday, July 9 , as the city celebrates the 36th annual The celebration continues on, as the city celebrates the 36th annual Carlsbad Triathlon . Athletes will ‘Conquer the Coast’ in a 1K ocean swim, a 25K bike along the coast, and a 5K run to the finish. You can catch the action as an athlete (registration is still open), a volunteer or come out and cheer them on in the crowd. Carlsbad Triathlon participants can pick up race packets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Only the participant can pick up the race packet and a valid ID is required. Triathlon Talks at the Lifestyle & Fitness Festival 10:30 a.m. Open water swimming — Barbara Sullivan from Swim West 11 a.m. Bike Fit — Moment Bicycles Noon First Time Triathlete Participant — Tri-Club San Diego 1:30 p.m. Triathlon 101 — Moment Bicycles We invite you to join in the celebration!