Carlsbad LDS Presents Handel’s Messiah

Enjoy the timeless music of Handel’s Messiah, performed this Easter at a free concert in Carlsbad. A community choir with 70 members from San Diego county will perform 10 chorale pieces, and two professional soloists John Huntington (bass) and Lise Hafso (soprano) will sing some Christianity’s most beloved music. The 25-piece orchestra and concert will be conducted by Elan McMahan, a well-known director for her productions at Moonlight Stage Productions and the Old Globe Theater.

The Messiah concert will be held on April 13, 14, and 15th at 1975 Chestnut Ave, Carlsbad, Ca. The event is FREE to attend, and appropriate for ages eight and up. Doors open at 7pm; the concert will begin at 7:30 and run approximately 80 minutes. Additional information is available on the website at www.carlsbadmessiah.org.

Event dates for the concert will be performed on three nights are , Thursday, April 13, 7:30-9:00 pm; Friday, April 14, 7:30-9:00 pm; Saturday, April 15, 7:30-9:00 pm.

Doors open at 7:00 pm.

Carlsbad LDS

Event Website: www.carlsbadmessiah.org