Carlsbad Late Summer Happenings

Carlsbad Cinema Series: 20th Century Women
The story of a Southern Californian mother and landlord who struggles with raising her teenage boy as he comes of age in the 1970’s. She decides that the best way she can parent him is to ask her three young, quirky tenants to help guide him through life’s trials and tribulations.
The series features a pre-show introduction and post-show discussion led by Brandon Cesmat, a professor at California State University San Marcos.
Where: Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane
Admission: Free. First come, first served.