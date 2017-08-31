Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Carlsbad Late Summer Happenings

Carlsbad Late Summer Happenings

By   /  August 31, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
Night at the Library: Annual Gala Celebration
Join the Carlsbad Library & Arts Foundation for their annual Night at the Library celebration featuring live entertainment, cocktail hour, dinner and dancing in the library. Don’t miss out on this fun, masterful evening with a cross cultural musical performance by Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Perla Batalla.
Where: Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane
Admission: $75 per person. Purchase tickets by Sept. 2 to secure your seats.
Carlsbad Cinema Series: 20th Century Women
 

The story of a Southern Californian mother and landlord who struggles with raising her teenage boy as he comes of age in the 1970’s.  She decides that the best way she can parent him is to ask her three young, quirky tenants to help guide him through life’s trials and tribulations.
The series features a pre-show introduction and post-show discussion led by Brandon Cesmat, a professor at California State University San Marcos.
Where: Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane
Admission: Free. First come, first served.
Poetry Workshop with Steve McDonald
This workshop will focus on the primacy of image in successful poem writing. Participants will spend time defining what is or is not an image, recognizing when to move from image to explanation and/or abstraction, as well as practice invention, development and discovery of image.
Steve McDonald is a professor and former Dean of Languages and Literature at Palomar College. His poetry has appeared in numerous journals.
Where: Cole Community Room, 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive
Admission: Free. Advanced registration is required. To register, please call 760-602-2400 ext. 8149.
Library Print/Copy Cards- Use them today!

If you have a balance for printing and copying on your library card, it’s time to use those funds before they expire. The current payment card reading equipment is being replaced with new equipment, which will not support your current card for printing and copying.
The new equipment will arrive in mid-September. Once installed, the way you pay for copies and prints will change and you won’t be able to use funds on your current card. We ask everyone with a balance to use it as soon as possible.
Questions? Contact the Information Desk today; 760-602-2038.
Carlsbad Playreaders: The Guys

Presented by the Carlsbad PlayreadersThe Guys

tells the story of the effects of the 9/11 attacks on New York City’s World Trade Center as a journalist helps a struggling New York City Fire Department captain with authoring the eulogies of his fallen men. Anne Nelson’s play is dedicated to the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice, serving their country and saving others.
Where: Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane
Admission: Donations of $5 for general admission and $1 for students.
Author Talk with Michael Walker

Join Michael Walker as he discusses his book Laurel Canyon: The Inside Story of Rock-and-Roll’s Legendary Neighborhood.
Walker chronicles the inside story of an unprecedented gathering of talent in Laurel Canyon, a canyon in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, colonized by some of the greatest musicians of the sixties and seventies. Over thirty years later, the canyon’s eclectic hits continue to have immense influence on pop culture and the music industry.
Books will be available for sale and signing.
Where: Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane
Admission: Free. First come, first served.
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 4 hours ago on August 31, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 31, 2017 @ 9:57 pm
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

September MainStreet Morning Meeting

Read More →