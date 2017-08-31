Carlsbad Late Summer Happenings

Poetry Workshop with Steve McDonald

This workshop will focus on the primacy of image in successful poem writing. Participants will spend time defining what is or is not an image, recognizing when to move from image to explanation and/or abstraction, as well as practice invention, development and discovery of image.

Steve McDonald is a professor and former Dean of Languages and Literature at Palomar College. His poetry has appeared in numerous journals.

Where: Cole Community Room, 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive