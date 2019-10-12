Carlsbad Lancers Win Over Oceanside Pirates

David A. Willauer-John Caroll Field-Oceanside High School-Oceanside, CA-

In a key Avocado League battle the Lancers of Carlsbad (6-1)and 4-0 in league play are known for their quick running game along with lots of traditioned quarterbacks known for their passing and scrambling. Former Carlsbad and San Diego State alum Christian Chapman, who is currently assisting at his high school alma mater. Today the special teams played a key role of the contest after a 14-14 tie, the Lancers took a 16-14 halftime lead on a safety as Oceanside’s punter was tackled in the end zone.

In the fourth quarter Wyatt Hawkins kicked field goals of 45 and 32 yards took a 22-14 lead. The Pirates (4-3) and 2-2 in the conference scored their last touchdown as Jakub Harris, quarterback, 11 completions out of 23 attempts for 139 yards threw his second touchdown pass of the game to Cameron Beacham for 83 yards to make the final score 22-20 in favor of the Carlsbad Lancers.

Thadd McNeil Carlsbad Football Coach: “You can’t make mistakes when your aren’t working on your blocking assignments today. I’ll address that in practice on Monday our defense did well on tackling Kavika Tua, Oceanside lead tailback, we did a good job containing him.” “I give Oceanside a lot of credit for battling and doing well in this Avocado League.”

Carlsbad quarterback Aiden Sayan 9 completions out of 21 attempts for 112 yards threw 2 touchdown passes to Noah Vella, 7 receptions for 157 yards (1 touchdown of 5 yards). DJ Young 17 carries for 74 yards.

Oceanside Kavika Tua had 17 carries for 103 yards scored 1 touchdown run of 5 yards.